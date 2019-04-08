Gandy Elementary kindergarten through second grade students recently participated in the second annual dental art contest sponsored by the office of Dr. Donna Massey, DDS.

According to a news release, in art class, students created art relating to dental health. The artworks were voted on by Dr. Massey’s dental office staff and patients. First place winners received prizes of backpacks filled with dental items, including rechargeable toothbrushes, while second and third place winners received manual toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss.

The prizes were donated by Jill Blankenship, an Oral B/Crest sales representative, the news release said.

The contest was the idea of Amy Dancer, RDH (Registered Dental Hygienistj) and Julie Caple, Gandy Elementary art teacher.

Winners are: Inkindergarten, first place Jessa Milburn, second place Liliana Wall and third place Averee Short; in first grade, first place Paris Swartz, second place Elin Mayfield and third place Peyton Baldwin; and in second grade, first place Lauren Jackson, second place Ainsleigh Keller and third place Lillia Jones.