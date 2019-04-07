The initials “K-K-K” on the facades of addresses in downtown Fort Smith likely stand for someone’s initials, but there is historical evidence of Ku Klux Klan political activity in the early 1920s.



Newspaper articles in the 1920s show the KKK had a presence in downtown Fort Smith and was closely tied to at least one mayoral election in the city. The group’s commonly known initials are shared with letters on the facades at 912, 403 and 405 Garrison Ave. At least two of these buildings are thought to stand for builder Charles Kayser, according to research offered to the Times Record by local historian Joe Wasson.



"It was simply the first letter of his last name that was put high up on (403 and 405 Garrison)," said Wasson.

The properties at 403 and 405 Garrison were built in 1886 and are now owned by Griffin Properties and the property at 912 Garrison Ave. was built circa 1900 and is owned by The Westphal Group.



Though no one with a last name that starts with the letter "K" was listed in the abstract for 912 Garrison, archives show KKK members were active nearby. A Southwest American article published May 16, 1923, reported 26 klansmen stood on top of the building at the northwest corner of Ninth Street and Garrison. A newspaper published Aug. 10, 1924, included a notice for an "important meeting” the next day at 1108 Garrison Ave. that expected to draw "every Klansman and Klanswoman in Sebastian County."



The Klan in the early 1920s forced a recall election on Mayor Fagan Bourland after they accused him of misappropriation of funds and not being stern enough toward bootleggers and prostitutes, according to the Journal of the Fort Smith Historical Society. A Southwest American article published June 27, 1923, reported the following election of Mayor David L. Ford over Bourland was "generally conceded a Ku Klux Klan victory."



Though the Klan has not been definitively tied to 912 Garrison Ave., Westphal Group owner Benny Westphal told Fort Smith Mayor George McGill the letters would be taken down immediately after a Times Record inquiry to McGill about the property and its facade. Westphal’s comment came after Westphal Group Property Manager Kevin Keefner said 912 Garrison Ave. was "just a historical building" and the facade is "the way it’s always been."



Griffin Properties owner Richard Griffin said it may not be possible for him to take down the letters because of historic tax credits. Arkansas Historic Preservation Program Director Scott Kaufman said such a request to alter the building would have to go through the Historic Preservation Program and then the United States Department of the Interior.



The Times Record on Thursday asked Griffin if he had any plans for his properties in reference to the letters. Griffin in an email Friday said he had "no other statement to make" about the letters because he had "not been able to find any data related to the significance of the lettering on the building" as it related to the Klan.



"I trust you will apprise me should you find any factual information that corroborates your query," Griffin wrote.



Even if the letters don’t stand for the Klan, some Fort Smith citizens say they should be taken down. Antioch for Youth & Family Executive Director Charolette Tidwell said she noticed the letters on 912 Garrison Ave. in the 1960s and black leaders in the community had asked in years past to have them taken down.



Community leader Sam Price said people "understand the context" of the letters and to which group they are commonly associated regardless of what the letters originally stood for.



"They’re dead and gone, right?" Tidwell said of those originally associated with the buildings. "I doubt they care."