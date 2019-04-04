The city of Greenbrier is encouraging wellness through its annual Mayors Challenge and Mustache Dash event. The big day is just around the corner, and organizers are getting excited.

For the past six years, the city has partnered with My Country Y107 for the Mayor's 107+ Challenge. The Mustache Dash celebrates its fifth anniversary this year.

The Mayor's Challenge encourages residents to get out, get moving and get fit by walking or running a mile everyday. As the years pass the event continues growing. This year, Greenbrier City Event Center Executive Director Shellie O'Quinn said participants and other attendees can expect a few new perks.

Of those include awards that will be handed out to the winners of the mustache and beard competition.

"The mustache and beard competition is always so fun," O'Quinn said. "This year, we will be handing out trophies and pulling in some judges at random [from the crowd]."

After the men with the best beard and best mustache are recognized, an awards ceremony honoring the Top Three male and female 5K finishers will begin. Awards will be given in each age category as well as to the Overachieving Team and the Overachieving Individual in the Mayor's 107+ Challenge.

O'Quinn said she hopes to see more team involvement during the 2019 Mustache Dash. Team membership inspires a greater challenge, she said, adding that the Greenbrier Public Schools team was awarded the Overachieving Team award in 2018.

Residents who do not complete the Mayor's Challenge should not be deterred from participating in the event and are welcome to take part in the 5K as well as the Mayor's Mile.

Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick said he looks forward to this event each year.

"This is a great event that brings our community together for a good cause and to get some exercise," he said. Cheryl and I have a great time walking the last mile with some of the great people of Greenbrier. I look forward to this event every year to help get me motivated to work off those extra pounds after the holidays. We hope more and more people in our community will participate as we make it bigger and better each year!"

Proceeds from the family-friendly event directly benefit the Greenbrier Fire Department.

Local firefighters will be onsite, some applauding those participating, some racing alongside residents and others giving tours of the firetrucks. Members of the Greenbrier Community Emergency Response Team will also be onsite during the event.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. April 13 at the Greenbrier City Event Center. To register for the event, visit www.greenbriergetsfit.com.

This years sponsors include:

First Security Bank.My Country Y107.Family First Primary Care.WoodmenLife.Sam's Club.Conway Regional Medical Center.Anytime Fitness.

Conway Regional staff will be offering onsite injury checks and the Arkansas Blood Institute will be out April 13 conducting a blood drive.