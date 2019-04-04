The First Security Bank’s Gold Club held an Open House recently at the location on Hwy 25B. The Open House was held to preview upcoming Gold Club Activities. Ann Snow, Gold Club Director was on hand to answer questions regarding the 50+ travel group.

Currently the Gold Club has activities scheduled through the end of the year. The schedule is as follows:

June 12 - Annual Gold Club Fish Fry

June 16-22 - Cape Cod trip

August 19-30 - Heart of Alaska/Cruise Tour

September 12 - “Save the Date” A local Gold Club Activity

October 13 - 20 - “Colors of New England” Tour

November 1 - “Kenya Wing Safari”

December 4 - Christmas Luncheon at the Red Apple Inn

December 6 - 20 - “Christmas in New York City”

December 28 - January 2 - “Tournament of Roses Parade” Trip

Early 2020 (January) - Panama Canal Cruise

For more information, contact Ann Snow at 501-279-2119 or any FS location.