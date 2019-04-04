The police department has been receiving donations for new uniforms for over a week now. With a goal of $30,000, Stuttgart Police Chief Mark Duke says they have $3,713 with about six more commitments ranging from $500 to $2,500 as of Thursday morning.



“I got 14 full-time officers that still need new uniforms,” said Duke.



The uniforms are needed, not just to make the officers look more approachable, but for safety reasons.

According to Duke many of the bulletproof vests are approaching their expiration date. “The vests are made of a bullet resistant material that stops the bullet most of the time and dissipates the energy out instead of inward,” explained Duke. “It may break the skin or anything else but they generally stop penetration."

According to Duke everyday wear and natural breakdown along with the officer’s body composition causes the material to weaken. The SPD vest has a 5-year expiration date with many expiring this year.

“There are three or four of them that expire this year and there is a bunch that expires at the beginning of next year,” said Duke. “We want to go ahead and replace these and if there is any life in the ones left, it goes to a part-time officer.”

The cost per officer is $1,713.50, with over $1,000 of the total going towards the vest. The uniform budget did not account for expiring vest during the 2019 city budget approved by the previous city council administration under former mayor, J.W. Green.

“The budget was passed with only a $2,500 allowance for the police department,” said Duke. “That wouldn’t have afforded to outfit one officer and a lot of the officers that have been here for 2 years or more are wearing the same shirts and pants that are worn out.”

Duke is grateful for the community support, having received donations from business owners and individuals who have given to the cause or have participated in the “Adopt-a-Cop”, funding the total cost of a uniform for an officer of their choice.

"Mrs. Earlywine came in and said she wanted to adopt Krysta Campbell and said I’ll pay for everything for her,” said Duke. “We ordered all of Krysta’s stuff and when she gets it she can start wearing her uniform.”

The vests will be non-tactical looking which will give the police officer a less aggressive look. The transition will happen as money is collected to buy the uniforms.

If you wish to donate money or “Adopt-a-Cop”, you can contact the Stuttgart Police Department directly at 870-673-1414.