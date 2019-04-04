The 2nd Annual Pot O Gold Fundraiser was held on Saturday, March 30th at the Newport Country Club. The event was sold out for the second year in a row and the money raised is used to support Chamber programs and services. Newport is blessed to have Julie Allen as Chamber Director who loves the community and develops new and entertaining ways to help promote the numerous endeavors of the Chamber.

Congratulations to this year's winners! A four-way split for the grand prize went to Randy Ramsey, Adam Adair, Bubba Sink and Cindy Sides. Sissy Boyster was the winner of the Red Bird Jewelry necklace donated by Ella Bebow Shelton, Andy May took home the $200 cash prize, Debbie Kosterman won the Carrie Underwood concert tickets and Jim Gowen, Jr. received the 4-night stay in Destin, Florida donated by Mike and Ann Turner.

Pictured are Alison and Bubba Sink, Randy Ramsey, Cindy Sides, Mary Reid and Kristen Smith.