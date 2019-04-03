The 2nd Annual Feed a Senior Fish Fry Fundraiser was held last Friday night with people lined up to get a plate of fish, french fries, cole slaw, hush puppies and baked beans prepared up by several local cooks including Greg Hutto, JP Tim Caldwell, Mayor Jimmy Clark and many others who volunteered to cook the food for this fundraiser.

Judge Jerry Holmes who is behind the fundraiser from the beginning when he saw a need to help the Senior Center who provides meals for about 200 seniors every day. The Heber Springs community showed up in mass to support their seniors. Guest speaker was Rep. Rick Crawford who praised the community for supporting their senior center.

Photos by Christina Cox and Dawn Teer