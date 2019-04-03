The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a homicide and assault case that led to a shootout with authorities on March 28 in Grapevine.

Philip Reynolds, 51, is accused of killing 45-year-old Patrick Massey and wounding 58-year-old Jerry Mauldin. Reynolds also fired at deputies on the scene and was wounded when deputies returned fire.

The Pine Bluff Commercial filed a Freedom of Information Act Request to obtain the 911 recordings of the incident, which paint a more detailed picture of what happened that day.

The call logs show that Reynolds opened fire on deputies at 3:07 p.m., shooting with a long rifle from inside of his residence, with deputies reporting they returned fire.

At 3:09 p.m., Reynolds exited his residence and fled into the woods. Deputies did not pursue Reynolds at that time; however, Reynolds exited the woods and was arrested at gunpoint at 3:23 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to go to the emergency room with the suspect at 3:33 p.m.

A medical helicopter from Pafford Air One in Pine Bluff was dispatched at 3:54 p.m. and landed at 4:13. The helicopter took off for a hospital at 4:34 with a patient on board. It is unclear which patient was airlifted to the hospital by Pafford.

Grant County Dispatch began receiving calls regarding threats made by Reynolds at 11:41 a.m. on March 28. A second call came in at 12:30 p.m., with a resident then asking to speak with a deputy. Deputies were dispatched at 12:50, and a license check was run on Reynolds at 1:02 by a deputy. The call was cleared at 1:43 p.m.

At 1:48 p.m., another call to 911 was made by a resident who said that Reynolds was threatening him, his wife, a friend and his goddaughter. A fourth call to 911 was made at 2:10 p.m. with a resident saying that Reynolds was texting them and threatening to kill them. The caller said that they had already filed a report against Reynolds in Haskel and wanted to speak with a Grant County deputy.

Another license check was run on Reynolds by a deputy at 2:15 p.m.

Reports of gunshots were then initially reported at 2:44 p.m. Dispatch was informed a victim was assaulted with a weed eater, and that witnesses could hear screams, but they could not see the assault taking place.

Arkansas State Police dispatched five troopers to assist Grant County deputies at 3:21 p.m., and a Metropolitan Emergency Management Services ambulance was dispatched at 3:37 p.m.; a medical helicopter was requested at 3:34 p.m.

Grant County Sheriff Ray Vance said during a press conference Thursday night that “Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed suspect and shots were fired. The suspect was wounded, and no officers were hurt. There was one fatality resulting from the original disturbance. One other citizen has been hurt as well and has been transported to the hospital. He was injured prior to our arrival.”

Vance noted that his office called the Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation, ensuring that all laws were followed by his deputies.

“At this time, a joint investigation is currently being conducted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police,” Vance said. “Officers did fire some shots. That is the reason we brought the Arkansas State Police in to conduct an investigation into the shooting, along with our internal investigation, to make sure we didn’t have any wrongdoings by any of our officers.”

Vance said that this is something that rarely happens in Grant County.

“This situation is uncalled for and in a small community,” Vance said. “It is really a little sleepy neighborhood and things like this just don’t happen in Grapevine, Arkansas. It doesn’t usually happen in Grant County, Arkansas.

“We want to make sure that there are going to be no loose ends left in this, and that is the reason we asked the State Police to come in and assist in the investigation.”

As of Friday, March 29, Reynolds was being held with no bond for two counts of attempted capital murder. Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

No deputies were injured but are on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. The Grant County prosecutor’s office had not received the case file when asked about additional charges against Reynolds on Tuesday.