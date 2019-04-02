The Hot Springs Village Camera Club visits Oaklawn each spring for members to practice their photographic skills. The official track photographer, Kevin Coady will be guest speaker at the April 9 meeting.

There are special techniques used, such as positioning, angles, lighting and shooting moving animals, that will be discussed. This will benefit those who will attend the racing on April 11 at Oaklawn. This is one of the interesting field trips planned for the members of the Camera Club.

The club has recently become affiliated with the Photographic Society of America. There are many benefits through this membership with PSA that will be explained on the April meeting by club member Sharon Prislipsky.

The HSV Camera Club meets every second Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Village Church of Christ, 210 Balboa Road. Anyone with an interest in photography is invited to attend.

During the summer months the club offers workshops and learning sessions in the place of regular meetings. Go to the website www.h svcameraclub.com for more information