April 2

(2009)

10 Years Ago

Conway Men’s Chorus Director Sam Huskey was pictured going over music with Paul Bradley at a rehearsal for the group’s spring concert to be held at Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA. Huskey was in his first semester of directing the chorus.

A subcommittee of UCA’s Faculty Senate released a report weighing the pros and cons of concurrent enrollment classes. Local high school students had been receiving a free head start on college credit for the past three years.

Arkansas Speaker of the House Robbie Wills appointed Joe White of Conway to a six-year term on the Arkansas Lottery Commission.

(1994)

25 Years Ago

A series of “Arkansas Civil War Days” lectures were held at UCA, accompanying an exhibition commemorating the 1864 Camden expedition by Maj. Gen. Frederick Steele during the Civil War in Arkansas. The celebration was managed by Dr. Gregory J.W. Urwin, UCA associate professor of history.

Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee would be the featured speaker for a community Easter sunrise service held at the bandshell pavilion south of Conway City Hall. State Senator Stanley Russ would give the invocation.

Marion Johnson was named a Melvin Jones Fellow, the highest honor given by Lions Club International.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

A Gadsden, Alabama contracting firm, Dawson Construction Company, was awarded the $677,600 contract to build Conway’s new Post Office and Federal Building. Tom Dawson, president of the construction firm, planned to use mostly local people, subcontracting the demolition work to a local contractor.

One hundred forty children of the Conway and Greenbrier areas were guests of Faulkner County Shriners at the Shrine Circus in Little Rock. The hosts were Hoot Thorn, Coy Crow, Harve Newton, John Lawrence, John H. McNutt, John W. McCracken and Sherbert C. Benton. Buses were furnished by First Methodist Church and First Baptist Church.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

Mayor James J. Kane, acting upon recommendation of both Arkansas and Faulkner County health departments, ordered police to shoot all dogs in Conway that were not penned up, muzzled or wearing tags denoting the animals had been vaccinated against rabies in the past six months. Five Conway children were bitten by mad dogs and seven persons living near Gleason were under treatment as a result of drinking milk from a rabid cow. The five children being treated for rabies were Bobby Ray White, 3; Dulan Thomkins, 5; Frances Rue Baker, 4; Jack Roberts, 2; and Robbie Sue Ball, 8.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

The student body and members of the faculty of Central College spent the day west of State Normal in their annual celebration of April Fool’s Day. The seniors served ice cream to the group.

The United States Employment Service Division reported a small increase in unemployment based on figures from 36 cities of the nation. The cities reported 123,000 men were out of work as compared with 120,000 in the last report.