The University of Arkansas at Monticello’s annual Scholars’ Day will begin with freshmen registration at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, in the Gibson University Center.

The event serves first-time freshmen who will begin in the fall and who also have been awarded UAM institutional merit-based scholarships or athletic scholarships.

“It is designed to introduce high-achieving students to the campus and to introduce them ways to enhance the UAM student experience,” according to a news release.

“Scholars’ Day provides scholarship recipients an opportunity to meet with their academic advisors, register for classes, speak with current students and visit other campus offices. Parents have the opportunity to attend sessions about academics, student affairs, financial aid, and other important campus information,” according to the release.

Students receiving institutional and athletic scholarships have received invitations for Scholars’ Day and are asked to RSVP by Thursday, April 11, at https://uamonticello.formstack.com/forms/scholars_day_registration_form.

Details: Tyler Harrison, UAM scholarship coordinator, at HarrisonJT@uamont.edu or 870-460-1533.