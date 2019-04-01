OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders are kicking off efforts to ensure the state gets an accurate count in the nation's 2020 census.

The Oklahoman reports state leaders will particularly focus on including children 5 and younger, which many say have been historically undercounted. Federal and state officials throughout the U.S. began their efforts promoting the once-a-decade census Monday, a year ahead of the official count.

Each state's population from the Census is used to determine how many U.S. representatives it is allotted, plus that number influence federal funding for some programs.

Joe Dorman of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy says it's especially important to county children in poor households, because they often are directly affected by federal programs that provide health care, food and other services.