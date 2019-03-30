The NHS Child Development and Parenting class, taught by Leanne Bradley, recently traveled to Under the Rainbow and Arkansas Early Learning Carlew Templeton Center and spent time reading to the children there. The students from the class were hoping to promote healthy intellectual development through this activity. Mrs. Bradley explained that reading to young children “encourages social development through interaction between children and teens which can lead to emotional development through their fun interactions.”. She also stated that the students in her class “have learned about the five areas of child development, how they are interrelated, and how important it is to promote these areas”. The students thoroughly enjoyed their time with the children in these two daycares and are grateful for the opportunity.