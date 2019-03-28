Still on the Hill is a national and international touring couple from northwestern Arkansas that has been described as “Ambassadors of the Ozarks” for the work they do to preserve a rich culture that is quickly disappearing.

Kelly and Donna Mulhollan of Still on the Hill are award-winning "story-telling" song writers.

Different than most singer-songwriters, this dynamic duo embellishes their songs with a host of unique instruments from the hills they call home.

Many of these were hand-made by old-timers and have amazing stories that go with them.

Their “low-tech” slide show has become a trademark of their shows. Every song has a photo quilt to go with it. “A picture is worth a 1,000 words.”

Hot Springs Village Audubon is excited to be sponsoring this duo, not only because of their educational and entertaining program but also because Kelly and Donna are avid birders and naturalists.

Many of the songs they write have important ecological messages. They have been teaching ornithology at Arkansas Audubon’s Edith and Henry Halberg Ecology Camp more than 17 years for 11- and 12-year-olds.

The show they are bringing to HSV will be a collection of songs from several of their CDs about the Ozarks as well as some "bird songs" thrown in for good measure.

The program is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at Coronado Community Center. Tickets are $10, and are available from HSVTicketSales.com or at the door. There will be a cash bar, and you can bring your own snacks.

Visit www.hsvbirds.org and www.stillonthehill.com to learn more.

For questions, contact Karen Geiger at 501-922-0645 or kg77055@yahoo.com.