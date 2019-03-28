Arvest Bank will kick off a two-month, bank-wide effort on Monday to provide at least 1 million meals to local, hungry families, according to a news release. The initiative will continue through June 1 and conclude later that month when donations are presented to 70-plus locally selected organizations that feed the hungry in their communities.

Arvest Bank’s Million Meals initiative challenges bank associates, customers and community members to participate in fundraising efforts and nonperishable food drives to fight hunger in the more than 135 communities the bank serves.

Arkansas ranks second and Oklahoma ranks sixth among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Arvest Bank will partner with Central Mall and the Easter Bunny on April 6 to celebrate the official start of the Million Meals initiative, the release states. From 10-11 a.m., Arvest volunteers and food partners will be at the Central Mall Food Court and to accept donations to Arvest Bank’s Million Meals campaign while having a variety of information available. Kids ages 2-10 are invited to help welcome the Easter Bunny to Central Mall and enjoy donuts. Everyone is encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to receive a free Easter Pal and help with the Million Meals initiative. The Sebastian County Sheriff office will be on hand with Kid Print to create a Child Identification Card for the children.

Arvest in the Fort Smith market has partnered with United Way, River Valley Regional Food Bank and Community Services Clearinghouse for the duration of the initiative, according to the release. All donations received will go to these food partners to provide meals to local, hungry families.

Residents can participate in Million Meals by dropping off nonperishable food items or making monetary donations at any of the Arvest branches or calling (866) 952-9523 or using the Arvest Go mobile app. Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for those in need, the release states.

“Kicking off our Million Meals campaign is always an exciting time,” Roger Holroyd, Arvest Bank president for the Fort Smith and River Valley Region, says in the release. “Our associates look forward to joining our food partners, our customers and the community to fight hunger, and it’s nice to know the donations we raise here will stay local.”

Arvest is conducting its annual initiative in the spring again this year because food banks report an increased need for food items in the summer, when many children do not have the benefit of eating meals at the schools they attend, the release states. According to the Food Research and Action Center, the average daily student participation in the Summer Nutrition Program in Oklahoma is just 4.7 percent of the average daily student participation in the National School Lunch Program and 10.7 percent in Arkansas.

Donations to food banks also tend to be lower in the spring and summer than at other times of the year.

For information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com.