Ten juveniles were arrested Sunday after an incident at the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials and other area law enforcement agencies responded to the center after an initial report stated detainees were out of their housing units and attempting to escape from the facility. When law enforcement arrived, it was learned no one had escaped, but the juveniles had made it out of their housing units, the release states. Investigation revealed unruly behavior in the boys' area had started the disturbance, which spilled over to other parts of the camp. As a result, 10 juveniles were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. They were transported to Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Smith, the release continues.

Earlier in the day, deputies responded to the facility for a detainee fight. A female juvenile was arrested on suspicion of third-degree battery.

In 2019, seven criminal reports have been taken by Sebastian County deputies in relation to incidents at the facility, the release states. A staff member was arrested by on suspicion of third-degree battery for striking a detainee in the presence of deputies, the release states.