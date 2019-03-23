THEFTS

RIDGEWAY DRIVE, 3600 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

PHOENIX AVENUE, 7600 BLOCK: A projector and an audio control panel valued at $700 were reported stolen.

NORTH 23RD STREET, 2900 BLOCK: Scrap metal and copper wire valued at $100 were reported stolen in a burglary involving force.

NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVENUE, 1200 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his roommate pinned him to the ground and hit him with a baseball bat.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man hit her knees with the back bumper of his vehicle.

MARCELL BONNIE CHRONISTER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported 18 unauthorized purchases valued at $1,200 to her credit card.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported two credit card companies had contacted her about opening accounts she hadn't opened.