The first annual “Mini Mudder” adventure run in association with the “Endure the Dirt” adventure run, was a success as pint-sized participants pushed through obstacles in memory of Price Hancock, of Stuttgart, who lost his battle with brain cancer at the age of 14.

The Mini Mudder took place at the Cross B Horse Arena on Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17 in Stuttgart. Children up to the age of 11 showed their true grit and tackled muddy obstacles for cancer. All the proceeds raised went towards the Price Hancock Foundation, which helps childhood cancer patients.

Misti Coker, the visionary behind “Endure the Dirt” came out to support the mini mudders. Park Avenue Elementary and St. John’s Lutheran students took off their shoes in anticipation ready to overcome what was waiting ahead for them.

Misti recounts her experience as she held hands with a kindergartner who was participating.

“He looked up at me and said, I'm scared,” said Misti. “Right when he said that I started to cry. At that moment I was surrounded with emotions and all I could think about was the many cancer patients and caregivers that sit in doctors offices, hear the word cancer and are scared. That is what this is all about. Being able to have a team surrounding you and hold your hand while you are stuck in knee-deep mud and are scared to death.”

The Hancock family and the Boling family collaborated in making the first ever Mini Mudder a huge success.

“We appreciate Bryan Hancock, Hannah Hancock Maier, Jana Hill Hancock and Julie Boling for joining forces and enabling the Price Hancock Mini Mudder to be awesome,” said Misti. “Can’t wait until next year. Mark your calendars March 14, 2020.”

To learn more about Endure the Dirt or to donate contact Misti Coker at 870-830-0528 or email misticoker@gmail.com