Earlier this month we were notified that the Hot Springs Village Voice received honorable mention status in the national publication, Editor & Publisher magazine for the magazine’s feature called “10 Newspapers That Do It Right.”

“This is much deserved recognition for our staff here at the Voice,” said former Voice general manager, now publisher Jennifer Allen. “We have consistently delivered a great news product to the residents of Hot Springs Village. Our team has shown how a small community newspaper can be a strong performer within our company and is a good example of what a great team can accomplish,” she added.

The magazine honors innovative revenue strategies, impactful journalism and creative audience growth. The magazine feature reads, “This year’s list of 10 newspapers that do it right recognizes some of the most diverse ideas out there today … some of these newspapers are thinking outside the box, experimenting with strategies and revenue ideas to engage their audience.”

The information submitted to E&P Magazine by the Voice entered on several items. One was the 55th anniversary magazine on President Kennedy’s assassination which contained several interviews with people with close connections to that tragic weekend, selling out of almost 5,500 copies. Copies were requested by Sixth Floor Museum in Dealey Plaza and as far away as London, England.

Keeping things local was also a focus of our submission. We believe a community newspaper must share what’s happening with residents and their activities. Human interest and local stories are the foundation of a local community newspaper and we strive to have some of that information in every issue.

The Voice is also involved in the community in many ways. Inclusion of resident-submitted items is a big part of who we are and our sponsoring of events, like a February POA candidate forum, which also brings us together with community.

The Voice has also provided $80,000 in free advertising and media coverage to local non-profits and civic organizations to promote their continued growth. We also participate in fundraisers and partner with entities like Teen Challenge of Arkansas to help them continue their community work.

Staff members participate on the Hot Springs Village Area Chamber of Commerce board, are members of several organizations like the Village Razorback Club, Sons of the American Revolution, and are on the board of a local fundraising group.

We have expanded our digital footprint to become a leader, bringing us even closer to our readers. Our website users have increased over 80 percent and we have added more than 1,200 likes on our Facebook page. The Voice firmly believes in our community. Without their participation this newspaper would not be what it is today.

From E&P magazine: “Our 10 newspapers, along with those listed with our honorable mentions, show that journalism continues to thrive thanks to bright ideas and bright people.”