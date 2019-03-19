Do you know what this was? Did you ever go there? Please send your answers, comments and stories to mystery@thecabin.net

Last Week’s Reveal:

This photo was a picture of the back side of Clarence Day Feed and Grocery which operated from 1941 until 1986 at 1012 Front Street. The store had a front entrance on Front Street and a back entrance (shown here) on Spencer Street for loading and unloading. The familiar advertisements painted on the wall are now faded so here’s a picture from back in the day.

After World War II, Clarence and Meda Day were joined by their son, Charles, in running the store. Charles continued to operate the store after their passing. Johnny James and Paul Fulmer were longtime employees

Clarence Day’s sold feed, farm supplies, groceries and seed. Customers especially remember the smoked meats and cheese. Mr. Day cured and smoked the country hams and bacon himself. Customers shipped these all over the world.

Charles Day recently celebrated his 94th birthday and sat down to reflect on his long life in Conway. Check out the April Winc Magazine for an in-depth article on this “Hometown Hero!” The magazine comes out Friday, March 29.

To see more Faulkner County Museum artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve the county’s history by supporting the museum!