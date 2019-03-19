LITTLE ROCK — Unplug from the electronics and take your kids on an outdoor adventure this Spring Break at an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission nature or education center. All eight AGFC-operated centers will be open with special programs and events March 19-23 to keep families entertained with wholesome outdoors fun.

The AGFC operates four nature centers and four education centers across the state, with a new one currently being built in Northwest Arkansas. Each center offers a variety of experiences from archery, kayaking and canoeing, bb gun shooting and nature-themed arts and crafts for people of all ages.

Each center boasts excellent hiking trails with interpretive signs to teach hikers about some of their surroundings, and indoor displays offer visitors the opportunity to get their outdoors fix when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Tabbi Kinion, chief of the AGFC’s Education Division, says each center tries to offer a variety of programs each day, so visitors can get a new experience each time they come.

“Even if you’ve been to one of our centers before, we are always adding new exhibits, trails and programs to keep it exciting for everyone,” Kinion said. “And during spring break, we try to make sure there’s something for everyone, so you can spend the day or just drop in during the programs that interest you most.”

Best of all, admission to the centers and regular programs are absolutely free thanks to Amendment 75, which created a ⅛-cent Conservation Sales Fund to help the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Parks and Tourism, The Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission and Keep Arkansas Beautiful.

Each center has its own website and Facebook page to keep you up to date on the latest programs going on and a profile of the many exhibits and trails you will find during your trip. Visit www.agfc.com/naturecenters to learn more about each center, view their calendar of events and link to their Facebook page.