Harvest Time Academy is expanding to include eighth grade this coming fall.

Michelle Sloan, Harvest Time principal, wrote in an email to the Times Record on Tuesday the school board made the decision to include seventh and eighth grade.

“We started our school five years ago and have seen growth every year,” Sloan said. “With the addition of sixth grade this year and parents desiring for us to continue into junior high, the Board of Directors made the official decision to continue through eighth grade. Harvest Time Academy will now provide excellence in Christian education and childcare (from) infant to eighth grade.”

Students in sixth through eighth grade will be housed in the YTH building, where the church holds its junior high and high school groups, behind the current school building. Sloan said the location has classrooms, office space, a small auditorium and other areas for students.

The program, Sloan said, will include classes such as pre-algebra and Latin, free hot meals and an eighth-grade field trip to Washington, DC.

Harvest Time will host a science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) night Thursday. It will feature hands-on activities, and interested families may register or get more information, Sloan said.

The school, which is backed by Harvest Time Church, currently serves children from day care age of 3 months to sixth grade. Sloan said enrollment is open for next fall, including the new grades.

Tuition is broken down by age and whether the family is a tithes-paying member of the church. After-school and summer programs are also available for families. Information can be found on the school’s website.