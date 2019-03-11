More than 70 percent of students in the Fort Smith School District qualify for free or reduced meals, though they may never admit to having any sort of food insecurity. Northside students Crystal Yeung and Darren Keuthirath, however, want to provide solutions to any struggles their classmates may have.

Yeung and Keuthirath are part of the Health and Occupation Students of America, an organization focused on health care-minded high schoolers. It provides networking opportunities and students create projects related to various aspects of health care.

Their project focuses on teaching high schoolers how to make inexpensive, healthy meals and expose them to community resources. It won first place last week at the state contest and will be presented at international conference in Florida on June 19-22.

“If you don’t know how to slice food or put ingredients together, you can’t make a meal. No wonder ramen noodles are the go-to. That’s pretty easy,” said Ken Kupchick of Antioch Youth and Family. “So, if we can just elevate everything just one notch, we’ve accomplished a whole lot.”

Yeung said she and Keuthirath have been working on the project since the beginning of the academic year but started thinking of ideas last spring. The duo performed two separate surveys to gauge the interest and need of Northside students.

When questions were phrased around student need, many would not admit to needing help or being food insecure. When the questions asked about the interest in practical solutions — for example, would they be interested in learning to cook healthy meals? — the responses were more affirmative, Yeung said.

That’s how Cooking Matters at Northside, the first high school program of its kind in the state, was created.

The programming stems from the national Cooking Matters organization, but it’s been pared down to three, 30-minute classes for six weeks. Around two dozen students are learning about basic nutrition, cooking skills, how to make various meals and effective grocery shopping.

Some meals include beef and barley soup, yogurt salad, French toast, tuna sandwiches, ravioli and chili. Yeung mentioned having a day where they discussed various fruits and vegetables, including some she had never heard of.

“We’re just trying to get students to experience these new tastes and things they might not have tried before,” Keuthirath said.

Kupchick said the class is nudging students toward new foods and using all five senses to engage them. What was once a topic of skepticism for some students, Kupchick said he’s seen the food break down barriers and he enjoys seeing the reactions to the recipes and lessons each class period.

“We’ve done some good work here,” Kupchick said.

Social (media) impact

Sarah Tomlin, Northside science teacher and HOSA sponsor, said Cooking Matters will have a long-term impact. She said for students who are the primary shoppers for their families, this is teaching them lessons and giving them healthy meal ideas they can pass down through the generations.

Students who are not in the class but face food insecurity are learning about meals and resources through their friends who are participating.

Several students were Snapchatting and “Instagram live-ing” as they made French toast. Others were taking and sending photos to friends and family.

The lessons learned and excitement gained aren’t staying in the Northside High School kitchen; they’re slowly infiltrating Fort Smith. It’s all because two students partnered with community resources, so everyone can go home to a nutritious meal, no matter their financial situation.

Getting the big hitters

While Yeung and Keuthirath have helped organize the class, they give a lot of credit to the adults who’ve assisted.

“Their help has been vital for us to proceed in this program,” Keuthirath said. “We’re two high school students, so getting this to run is scary.”

Kupchick and Charolette Tidwell from Antioch Youth and Family were integral in the formation of the program. Northside teacher Dana Cole provides her kitchen on campus for the class. Linda Bracco, Kathleen Haliburton, Lauren Pruitt, Jeff Larey, Kathy Remerscheid and Kupchick each help with the logistics.

The two have also worked with Alex Handfinger of Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance through the course.

“They’ve done a really good job of getting state resources to come and that kind of thing,” Tomlin said.

There’s not a lot of time each week to prepare full meals from start to finish, so there’s a lot of preparation, pre-cooking, cleanup and other tasks done by the adults.

Kupchick said it’s working, though. Students are seeing the possibilities they have to eat well without breaking the bank and making connections with those who can connect them to resources if they need help.

“Hooray for these two kids to see the need and respond to it in such a unique way,” Kupchick said.