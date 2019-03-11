OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican former state senator accused of grabbing a female Uber driver and kissing her on the neck while she drove him to a bar in Oklahoma City has pleaded guilty to assault and battery.

The Oklahoman reports 41-year-old Bryce Marlatt of Woodward pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on Friday in a plea agreement with prosecutors. He was originally charged with sexual battery, a felony.

Marlatt was placed on probation for 90 days and fined $500. Prosecutors say the victim agreed to the agreement and Marlatt had completed counseling since the incident.

Marlatt was first elected to the Senate in 2008 and resigned after he was accused of groping the Uber driver on June 26, 2017. An investigation found Marlatt had been drinking heavily before he was picked up.