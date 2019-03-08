An oversight committee to advise on the setup of a public facilities board (PFB) for the U.S. Marshals Museum will be formed if voters approve next week a nine-month, 1-cent sales tax to support the project.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said the board would provide recommendations on any issues related to the creation of the PFB.

According to the study session held about the commission, it would answer questions about member appointment, the PFB duties and responsibilities, its necessity, whether citizens will have direct input into the lease between the board and museum, and how transparency would be achieved.

Local attorney Joey McCutchen asked the Board of Directors why the committee is needed. He believes it is “another layer of bureaucracy,” and the directors were elected to answer such questions and provide transparency.

This “insulates” the directors from being the ones required to answer questions, McCutchen said. He also said the questions the committee is supposed to answer can be done in “about 10 minutes.”

Geffken said public outcry came after the board approved the special election. This is supposed to give residents a forum to share their thoughts and opinions.

“What we were trying to do is to provide a board that would be another layer, another set of eyes,” said At-large Director Robyn Dawson. She said this provides additional transparency since the committee would report back to the public.

Arkansas statute 14-137-106 says municipalities are “authorized” to create PFBs “to empower each board to own, acquire, construct, reconstruct, extend, equip, improve, operate, maintain, sell, lease, contract concerning, or otherwise deal in or dispose of” various entities. These include healthcare facilities, residential housing, recreational and tourist facilities, among others.

McCutchen asked where the final responsibility lies if the tax passes and the museum ultimately opens and fails. The PFB and city are not responsible for the future operational costs of the museum, according to documents from the Marshals Museum Foundation. McCutchen believes taxpayers would pick up the tab.

Ward 1 Director Keith Lau said the board didn’t want to stop the museum and wanted the residents to vote on the issue, which is why it approved the special election in December. He said it was operating under the impression that the PFB wasn’t going to be a potential liability in any way.

The director believes, however, this committee could be problematic for the city.

“This is not a city facility. It is a public facilities board that owns this facility, which is facilitated under state law,” Lau said. “Us trying to put together a committee to advise on it, I think may link us to the future — if some reason it didn’t work — then that would be an implied reason to try to tie something legally to the city in responsibility and liability.”

Lau said when the city entered the contract for the River Valley Sports Complex, it was not supposed to be liable. Now it's in the midst of a lawsuit appeal regarding unpaid subcontractors.

The directors voted 5-2 in favor of forming the committee with Lau and Ward 4 Director George Catsavis opposed.

Those appointed to the commission will serve from the time the sales tax is approved by voters until the city begins collecting the tax. The committee will be dissolved if the tax is rejected during the special election or the PFB is created.

The directors also approved 7-0 a recycling oversight committee that will work with the Sanitation Department on its efforts in the city.