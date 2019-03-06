A juvenile suspect who is awaiting trial in the shooting of three people has been sentenced for drug charges that arose during the shooting investigation.

Jerry Garcia, who was 17 when he allegedly shot three people in the leg in December 2018, was sentenced to six years suspended imposition of sentence on suspicion of felony drug charges in connection with marijuana and paraphernalia police found following the shooting. Garcia is charged as an adult and is set to stand trial the week of June 17 for the first- and second-degree battery charges that arose from the shooting despite a filed motion to expedite the trial, according to court records.

Fort Smith police on the evening of Dec. 18 found one person shot twice in the femur and two others shot with less severe injuries in the 2300 block of North 32nd Street. Police arrested Garcia the following day after they were told he was at a residence in the 2100 block of North H Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police during the arrest found marijuana, scales and packaging material inside the residence. After his arrest, Garcia told detectives the marijuana and packaging were his, the affidavit states.

On Feb. 27, Garcia entered a guilty plea for his drug charges. Fines and costs of $2,806 are included in the sentence, according to the terms and conditions of his sentence.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge James O. Cox on Jan. 30 denied a motion to move Garcia's trial to the week of March 18. In his submitted response to the motion, County Prosecutor Dan Shue argued that Garcia has made bond and that Marcus Collins' and Neirod Medlock's murder trials are scheduled for the requested week. Collins' and Medlock's trials have since been moved to June, according to court records.

Sebastian County Deputy Prosecutor Linda Ward has declined to comment on why the prosecutor's office decided to charge Garcia as an adult.