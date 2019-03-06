The city of Fort Smith does not have a tracking system set up to offer the number of complaints filed over new water meters that are not operating correctly.

Six employees of the Utilities Department were assigned in January to deal with issues that have arisen following the citywide implementation of a new accounting and billing system that came with the new electronic water meters.

In February 2018 the Fort Smith Board of Directors voted 6-1 with Ward 4 Director George Catsavis opposed to accept a bid of over $1.2 million from Zenner Performance Meters for about 16,000 water meters and to allow the purchase of their accompanying electronic read transmitters for more than $1.3 million from ITRON Inc. The department had also then planned to purchase about another 16,000 this year.

While the new meters were expected to produce more accurate results, many residents have reported apparent faulty readings, with at least one resident showing a residential water bill nearly $4,300. It was eventually adjusted to about $140. Many others have posted stories on social media of water bills of up to $800 from apparent faulty readings.

One resident on the north side of Fort Smith, Noah Steffy, tells the story of how his water was shut off after 18 months of water bills ranging from $350 to $450 per month. Steffy contended a water line leak was on the city’s side of the water meter. The city, Steffy said, contended the leak was on Steffy’s side. With a police escort to his home on Feb. 1, Steffy’s water was recently shut off and he says the city wants nearly $5,000 to turn it back on. After the city shut off his water, the meter box continuously filled back up with water, indicating a water leak is on the city’s side.

Steffy said there are many residents with similar stories, but they are afraid to speak up despite “strong whistleblower protections in place.”

When questioned by the Times Record on the number of complaints filed with the city over faulty electronic water meters, Joshua Robertson, deputy director of business administration for the Fort Smith Utility Department, stated March 1 that while the city does not have a method of tracking customer complaints the utility department will “handle each customer inquiry/complaint/issue case by case.”

“In the instance of a water bill complaint/issue, we fully investigate to find resolution," Robertson wrote in an email.

The Utility Department changed 1,192 meters to electronic read in February 2019. There are now a total of 22,728 electronic meters throughout the city, Robertson added. There are also 14,053 “manual read” meters remaining in the city and the department is on schedule to complete the change out by the end of this year, he added.

The city also does not track or is not aware of the amount of property owner water leaks within the city, the deputy director stated.

“Leaks are either found by the customer and repaired or we find through investigation after we receive inquiries on increased usage reflected on customer bills,” Robertson wrote. “Since we implemented the new ERP system in December 2018, our Department has administered close to 300 water leak adjustments per policy.”

As of Jan. 31 there have been a total of 79 claims completed with Service Line Warranties of America, the company contracted with the city to offer water and sewer line insurance last year. Of these claims there were 39 external water line claims worth $36,203, 22 external sewer line claims worth $16,857 and 18 interior plumbing and drainage claims worth $6,573. This, Robertson pointed out, saved residents a total of $59,633 in repair costs.

The utility department is still working on supplying the number of current city water leaks and the number of city water leak repairs that were completed.

In early February, Utility Department Director Jerry Walters told the Fort Smith Board of Directors about $409,000 was needed to hire more workers and fix about 700 water lines from the city mainlines to water meter boxes. They will also work on fixing roughly 600 faulty water meter boxes and other preventative maintenance. This, Walters said, could be done for about $1.77 million instead of hiring it out for about $3.5 million.

According to a memo from Walters to City Administrator Carl Geffken, the repairs will also reduce the city’s water loss through its distribution system. About 28 percent, or 3 billion gallons, of the 10.8 billion gallons of water produced by Fort Smith plants is lost. Walters said 14 percent, or 1.4 billion gallons, is lost through leaks alone.

If residents have questions about their recent charges, the city encourages them to call the new billing center or email mynewbill@fortsmithar.gov. Robertson said the department is working diligently to make sure residents are being served effectively.