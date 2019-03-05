March 6

(2009)

10 Years Ago

Robin Clark, gifted and talented district coordinator with Greenbrier Public Schools, was one of the five G.T. teachers in Arkansas to receive the Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education educator award. Melissa Ennis from Marguerite Vann Elementary in Conway and Chere Beavers from the Vilonia School District also received the award.

Chris Hitchcock resigned, and men’s assistant Thad McCracken was named the new head coach of the Hendrix College women’s basketball team.

Bobby, Dennis and Shelly Spradlin took out a full-page ad congratulating their parents, Jerry and Velma Spradlin on their 50th wedding anniversary. A reception was held at Salem Methodist.

(1994)

25 Years Ago

H.G. Foster announced that he would seek a fifth two-year term as 20th Judicial District prosecuting attorney. Foster, 41, was a 1970 Conway High School graduate and a 1974 Hendrix College graduate.

Tom Courtway was one of 17 attorneys in the state recognized as a “tax law specialist” under the Arkansas Plan of Legal Specialization.

The board of directors of First Community Bank elected new officers for 1994: John H. Hawks Jr. was elected chairman of the board; Dr. Robert B. Rook was named vice chairman; and George E. Covington was elected secretary.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

Post Office officials were considering a former lumber company as the temporary location of the Conway Post Office while a new Federal Building and Post Office was being constructed. The 7,200 square-foot building at 1103 Front Street formerly housed Cash Lumber. Before that, it housed L.P. Crafton Flour & Feed and was owned by George Shaw.

David Burgess, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Burgess, celebrated his sixth birthday with a party at the Bluebird Kindergarten. A birthday book was made by the children and presented to the honoree. The children were presented with favors of candy filled plastic eggs and balloons.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

Major James J. Kane was accepted for service with the navy after examination at the induction center in Little Rock. George Simon, who owned Conway’s biggest retail grocery, was accepted for limited service with the army. Theo J. Hiegel, who, with his father, M.M. Hiegel, owned and operated Hiegel Grocery, was accepted but did not know which branch yet. Hiegel was also president of the Conway Kiwanis Club. Theo Ashcraft, manager of Sterling’s Store and president of YBMA was accepted into the army.

Dr. and Mrs. Louis S. Dunaway and son Louis III returned to Conway where he resumed his medical practice.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

Roads to Mt. Vernon were in terrible condition, too bad to haul food and feed from the railroad and all the surplus of hay and corn was being used up. Corn was $2 to $2.25 per bushel and common hay was selling at $1 per bale. Many people owed merchants more than they could pay with income from an average crop. Farmers didn’t want sharecroppers or to hire men at the high prices. Stocks were thin from lack of feed. Some planting seed had been fed to stock by some of the desperate farmers.