The Stuttgart City Council will meet in regular session today in the City Hall at 5:30 p.m. located at 304 S. Maple.



The council will continue discussion of the Next Step Rehabilitation who attended the session on February 19 to get the blessing of the council to establish a re-entry program for non-violent offenders in a Stuttgart residential area.

Geoffry Pursglove and Jimmy O’Guinn with Next Step Rehabilitation addressed the council last month about opening up a new facility in Stuttgart. Next Step Rehabilitation mission is to reduce recidivism by providing evidence-based programs centered around drug and alcohol treatment, life skills, career readiness and family reunification along with a positive financial foothold in society.

“We looked at the needs of Stuttgart and how you need outreach and crisis intervention teams and different kinds of things that we can provide so we came out here and met a lot of wonderful people,” said Geoffry.

The program would provide inmates who are within six months of their parole date with the life and vocational skills to successfully reintegrate into society. The program will not house sex offenders or violent offenders.

All who are enrolled in the program would be monitored and subject to alcohol and drug testing.

The location of the facility would be 612 S. Grand. A board member representative stated they would start off housing 15 to 20 people but could hold up to 100.

“Have you visited with the community with the people around that area,” asked city alderman Norma Strabala. “You realize there is a church right there.”

According to Geoffry, he has visited with some of the neighbors with Jimmy, who seems open to the idea.

“Have you found places for the people to work,” asked Mayor David Earney.

According to the organization, the next step after the city council’s approval would be to reach out to companies such as Lennox and Riceland to secure employment.

The city council attorney, Elizabeth Skinner, stated because she was not aware prior, she would need more time to look further into the matter.

A motion to table the Next Step Rehabilitation discussion until the March 5 meeting was made by Strabala and seconded by alderman Teddy Holt.

Also on the agenda today will be a discussion about a 3-way stop sign at 21st and Pine Street. A petition was signed, addressed to Mayor Earney from residents and people who frequently travel the area who are opposed to the 3-way stop signs.

The petition states due to the fact that there are already two stop signs within two blocks of the location they feel speed limit signs or more frequent patrol by the Stuttgart Police Department in the area would be a better solution.

Meekins Middle School has requested to change the date of the Color/Run walk from April 6 to April 13, which will go before the board for approval.

Stuttgart Harvest Church has submitted a street closure request and a public hearing concerning the proposed issuance of the bonds for the Water Department is on the agenda.

Mayor Earney will appoint two new Commissioners to the A&P Commission and he will also introduce the new Stuttgart Chief of Police.

All meetings are open to the public and can be viewed at www.Facebook.com/DailyLeader. To request an item to be put on the agenda, contact City Hall at 870-673-3535.