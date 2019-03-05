The Hot Springs Village Razorback Club was treated to an appearance by University of Arkansas – Fayetteville head football coach Chad Morris last week as over 250 fans attended the special night.

Morris came to the Hogs from SMU and also coached at the collegiate level at Tulsa and Clemson. Morris also won three state titles as a Texas high school football coach.

Club president Wayne Dyer welcomed everyone before officially opening the dinner meeting with Clif Haygood, wearing his special Razorback sport coat, calling the Hogs.

Morris opened his speech with saying, “I know the passion of the fan base. I feel it every day. It’s special. Your passion for the Hogs fuels our drive to build a program the right way.”

About last year’s football season he said, “It was unacceptable and it’s not our standard. As we go through hard times it tells us a lot about a person. The one thing I’ll say is this. I wasn’t going to take a short cut. We’re going to build something to last. This football team is hungry. They understand last year.”

Morris added that it will take some time. He feels good about the recruiting class coming in, but it takes more than that. It takes a good class after a good class to build the excellence he wants. “And we’ve got to develop the guys we have and that starts with you and your passion,” Morris said. “Everything counts, everyday counts in life and in football. What we do today matters for what December will look like.”

“Every chance you get to support the Razorbacks helps. Our fans, our University, deserves a good football program that you can be proud of. Stay with me, it’s going to happen. I won’t let you down.”

During a question and answer period Morris said the offensive line will be better and that they had to create depth. Usually a line has 15 to 16 scholarship athletes. Morris had eight last year and that it usually takes two years for a lineman to reach their prime.

Asked about how we can beat Alabama, Morris said Arkansas was at the bottom of the ladder and it’s about climbing that ladder, not just about Alabama, but getting closer to the top of that ladder.

Other comments included Morris saying there will likely be more signings and that all 10 of his coaches have a section of Arkansas to recruit.

During an interview with the Voice prior to the meeting I asked Morris what he and his staff quickly learned when they came to Arkansas. “We felt like we needed to address team speed. That was our number one from a personnel standpoint.” He added that defensively the team didn’t have the overall speed and that depth on the offensive line also needed addressing right away.

Looking to the future Morris said the fans will see an improved team, a culture established. Morris said there’s a long way to go, but growth will be seen in year two. “We’re building something to last,” he emphasized. “We’re building a program everyone can be excited about. I’m not about cutting corners. We’re going to get set for the long haul.”

Following the meeting Jim Webb talked about the annual Razorback golf tournament which begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start on May 8, at Magellan.

Sponsorships are available and anyone interested in playing or sponsoring can contact Webb at jimwebb0920@sbcglobal.net





