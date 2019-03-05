Discussing past successes and looking to the future, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee members last Friday discussed potential goals for the future.

Vice chair Pam Avila presided in the absence of chairman Michael Dollar.

The board of directors created the committee 20 years ago to reach out and develop ties with area and state public officials.

Member Bob Shoemaker was among initial committee members, soon resigning to join the POA board of directors, where he later served as board president.

Shoemaker, member Jerry Yeric and others agreed the GAC has successfully developed relations and awareness of HSV to the point that public officials now seek out the Village’s help for ballot issues.

The state’s Connecting Arkansas highway program, Garland County’s Martin Luther King Expressway extension to Fountain Lake and Saline County’s Career and Technical Education Center are examples of Villagers voting in higher percentages to support projects than the overall county level. And for Village’s Connecting Arkansas voter support exceeded the state average.

Member Kurt Malone said developing and maintaining relationships with officials remains a primary committee duty.

Shoemaker said the Village has been lucky to have local residents Bill Sample and Bruce Westerman serving numerous years in the Arkansas General Assembly, with Westerman now serving the U.S. House Fourth Congressional District, which includes Garland County.

But the GAC needs to prepare for a day when they will be retired, and be prepared to reach out to future officials, he said. Likewise, the GAC needs to reach out to newly elected officials.

Members will be developing ideas for discussion at April’s meeting. Topics discussed Friday included broadband internet, health services, roads and schools.

Saline County District 11 Justice of the Peace Keith Keck said former GAC member Jim Harlow worked tirelessly for retirement and relocation recruitment.

With Harlow’s move out of state, and with POA director of tourism and community affairs director Kevin Sexton now working to promote retirement and relocation, the GAC needs to clarify the relationship, he said.

Board director Mike Medica, another former board president, said the GAC’s discussions with Entergy Arkansas several years ago on the need to improve service reliability led to GAC members attending an Arkansas Public Service Commission meeting in Little Rock, and ultimately led to the improved service Villagers now enjoy.

Entergy serves the Village in Garland County, while First Arkansas Electric Cooperative serves Saline County.

Entergy says it has spent two years designing and building its communications network and IT equipment, and recently began installing new “smart” meters.

The utility plans to install a new meter for all customers by 2021.

Each meter has a network radio, and it transmits meter readings to the electric network access point on a utility pole near the meter. The data is transmitted to the utility through a secure cellular network, and customers will be able to view daily energy use after an advanced meter is installed.

Entergy’s upgrades will allow it to identify outages more accurately, improve electricity restoration times, boost the speed for answering billing and service-related questions and could lead to energy-saving tools for customers, Talk Business and Politics magazine reported last Sept. 4.

Garland County District 13 JP Larry Raney discussed the importance of carrying history forward, to avoid repeating mistakes of the past.

Avila praised the discussion, saying it had been productive.

In other business, Shoemaker congratulated GAC member Greg Jones, the recently announced 2018 Hot Springs Village Voice Citizen of the Year.

Shoemaker pointed out Jones received a second honor, as a partner in Beehive Neighborhood Hangout, which shared HSV Area Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneur of the Year award.

“I’m certainly proud of my association here with Greg working on this committee,” Shoemaker said.

In his report, Benton Area Chamber of Commerce GAC chair Brent Jones said his committee recently met at the Benton Police Department. Chief Scotty Hodges led a tour of the department’s new evidence room, which had not entered service at the time.

Jones told of two upcoming events.

Participants also viewed the department’s SWAT team vehicles and saw a demontration of forensic tools that can quickly scan a smartphone or computer, he said.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, Coorstek will hold an announcement about its $50 million Benton expansion.

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, the privately owned company makes silicon carbide products in Benton.

On Saturday, April 6, Saline County residents can take recyclable and waste materials to the Saline County Fairgrounds, near Interstate 30 Exit 116. Paint, metal and electronics items are among materials that will be accepted.

Jones is an Edward D. Jones financial adviser in Benton.

The GAC will meet at 8 a.m. Friday, April 5 in Ouachita Activities building, Ponce de Leon Center.



