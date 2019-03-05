Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir

NOTICE: An irrigation restriction on Lake Conway will be in effect through March 1. The irrigation restriction will allow the AGFC to apply Environmental Protection Agency-approved aquatic herbicides to treat and reduce the spread of alligator weed, a non-native, invasive aquatic plant. Herbicides used will not cause harm to aquatic organisms, such as fish, and are not harmful to people or wildlife that may come into contact with treated vegetation or water. Herbicides that will be used have up to a 120-day irrigation restriction after application. Therefore, the AGFC strongly recommends adjacent landowners DO NOT irrigate water from Lakes Conway for lawn or garden use during this period.

(updated 2-27-2019) Bates Field and Stream (501-470-1846) said that the lake clarity is muddy and the water is high. Monday afternoon’s surface water temperature reached 52 degrees. Bream are good, and they’re hitting redworms and crickets. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. You’ll find them active at Gold Creek and Caney Creek. Largemouth bass are good. Try using red/chartreuse chatterbaits or crankbaits. Catfishing is fair. Use liver, cut bait or nightcrawlers.

Little Red River

(updated 2-27-2019) Greg Seaton of littleredflyfishingtrips.com (501-690-9166) on Wednesday morning said the river has cleared after the last big rain event and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has informed him that they will stay with the 12 hour/two-unit generation into the first part of next week. Then the hours of generation will increase as the lower river and White River are able to take the increased flow. They did say that as soon as the capacity of the river will allow, they will be running 24/7 and opening the flood gates slightly to lower the lake level. It would be best to check the generation schedule before planning your fishing trip.

The Corps dropped the generation to one unit for several hours during the day on Tuesday and the fish were biting. Greg says, “My fisherman caught a 23½-inch, heavy rainbow along with several other nice rainbows. Large nymphs and micro jigs were the main flies. They shut the generators down for one hour for some reason and the fish began taking midges. This was what the large rainbow decided to eat. Jim just turned 80 and comes to Arkansas in February to escape the snow and cold in Minnesota. He did a wonderful job landing this big rainbow on a size 20 midge pupa and 6x tippet. He is an inspiration to me, showing me that I have some years ahead to enjoy fly-fishing!”

(updated 2-20-2019) Lowell Myers of Sore Lip’em All Guide Service said that as of this writing, there are some morning fishing opportunities on the Little Red. However, it is expected the Army Corps of Engineers will increase water release for extended periods from the Greers Ferry Dam as soon as conditions downriver allow. For fly-fishing, Lowell recommends egg patterns, San Juan worms and streamers during high water conditions, and pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers during normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing. Be safe while enjoying the river. Always check before heading to the Little Red River by calling the Corps of Engineers Little Rock District water data system (501-362-5150) for Greers Ferry Dam water release information or check the Corps of Engineers website (swl-wc.usace.army.mil) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule.

Greers Ferry Lake

As of Wednesday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation at 472.04 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 462.04 feet msl Oct. 1-April 30; 463.04 feet msl May 1-June 1; 462.54 feet msl June 1-Sept. 30).

(updated 2-27-2019) Tommy Cauley of Fishfinder Guide Service (501-940-1318) said, “We need all the public input we can get on how to manage the lake over the next five years, and all the public’s input will be heard before the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission draws up a plan. So, please attend the public meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Heber Springs Event Center.” Meanwhile, Tommy says the water level at Greers Ferry Lake is at 472.03 feet msl and rising, and even with generation it is 9.99 feet above normal pool of 462.04 feet msl with more rain in the forecasts. Crappie have settled in now from the new water influx and are eating in the 12-30-feet range on jigs and minnows. Walleye are trying to eat as both species are on different time frames, some are trying to spawn, some have spawned, some are still headed that way, and the ones that do not go upriver are trying to eat in the lake as well. Try live bait or crankbaits for the best results. Black bass are eating crankbaits, jerkbaits, jigs, C-rigs and football heads at different depths all over the lake, and you can chase the wind with a spinner bait as well, in depths from 6 inches out to 60 feet. No reports on bream. Catfish are still eating well in the lake and rivers on a variety of baits. Hybrid and white bass are eating in various parts of the lake and rivers on live bait, spoons, inline spinners, swimbaits and Alabama rigs, Just stay around the shad and pre-spawn holding areas.

(updated 2-20-2019) Cody Smith of Fishing Greers Ferry Guide Service (501-691-5701) says, “Well. It’s February, and I should be well into two weeks’ worth of guiding by now and the fish should be participating better and better every day. Sorry to say that’s just not the case. Lake is up to 469 feet and it’s raining as I type this report. We just have to deal with Mother Nature as she generally knows what’s best for her resources. Water surface temps have come up a couple degrees and are ranging in the mid-40s lake wide. We have clearing colder water up most of the tributaries and the fish are staging in the dirtier, more stable water. Really spread out between active schools of fish and you can go awhile without as much as a nibble. All this will change as our water begins to warm slightly and the amount of sunlight we get is longer every day. Bear with us and there will be some good news to report before too long. Good fishin’.”

Harris Brake Lake

(updated 2-27-2019) Harris Brake Lake Resort (501-889-2745) reported the clarity is clear and the lake level has returned to normal. No temperature was reported. Little details were forthcoming this week. Anglers seemed to have a fair time with largemouth bass, but no hints on baits used. Catfishing is fair with chicken livers. Crappie are poor, and the bream bite is poor.

Lake Overcup

NOTICE: An irrigation restriction on Lake Overcup will be in effect through March 1. The irrigation restriction will allow the AGFC to apply Environmental Protection Agency-approved aquatic herbicides to treat and reduce the spread of alligator weed, a non-native, invasive aquatic plant. Herbicides used will not cause harm to aquatic organisms, such as fish, and are not harmful to people or wildlife that may come into contact with treated vegetation or water. Herbicides that will be used have up to a 120-day irrigation restriction after application. Therefore, the AGFC strongly recommends adjacent landowners DO NOT irrigate water from Lakes Overcup for lawn or garden use during this period.

(updated 2-27-2019) Johnny “Catfish” Banks at Overcup Bait Shop and R.V. Park (501-354-9007) had no report.

Brewer Lake

(updated 2-27-2019) Larry Walters at Bones Bait Shop (501-354-9900) said the lake remains high, but boats can launch now. The clarity is dingy. Fishing, he said, is hit and miss. Not specific reports on catches came in for any species.

Lake Maumelle

(updated 2-27-2019) WestRock Landing (501-658-5598) on Highway 10 near Roland said water temperature is in the low 50s to upper 40s. The largemouth bass bite is sow. The bass are in transition and moving out of deeper water. Some reports are coming in that the blacks are on the outer edge of the grass. Some can still be found in depths of 18-25 feet. Try using chatterbaits, crankbaits, jerkbaits, drop-shots and swimbaits. Kentucky bass reports are poor. Fewer reports this week but most can be found deep in 25-35 foot of water. Try fishing off drops and rocky banks. Now for the good news: White bass are great. Some reports are coming in that the whites are moving through the channels (late run for Lake Maumelle). And they are also being caught near brush piles on the west end of the lake 18-25 feet of water. Try using jerkbaits and rattle-style baits. Crappie are good. Crappie are heading out of the deeper holes. Reports of them being found in 18-22 feet of water close to brush piles and they are still scattered. Try using jigs and minnows. Still no reports on bream or catfish.

Sunset Lake

(updated 2-27-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said Sunset Lake fishing has been slow this week. “According to the few reports we've had, a few little crappie have been biting minnows fished deep around the fishing pier. A catfish or two have been caught a couple of evenings on minnows and nightcrawlers. Customers tell us the only bass they've caught this week were small and few, but they did catch them on No. 12 bass minnows fishing around the pier and grassy spots. We have no reports of bream being caught this week.”

Bishop Park Ponds

(updated 2-27-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said she’s heard no reports from Bishop Park this week. “We assume the ponds have been flooded most of this week,” she said.

Saline River Access in Benton

(updated 2-27-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said that unfortunately the river has been too high to fish this week, and with more rain in the forecast it may be high for a while.

Lake Norrell

(updated 2-27-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said catfish have picked up a little for some using goldfish and black salties on trotlines. Bass fishing was good a couple of evenings for some guys fishing with minnows and black and blue jigs. One customer has been catching a few crappie on No. 12 minnows. He says they're scattered and he's only getting one or two out of each of his spots. “We suggested that he drop a redworm or cricket in those spots before moving on to look for more crappie. I'd bet there's a few of those big Lake Norrell bream down there. He said he'd let us know before next week’s report,” Lisa said.

Lake Valencia

(updated 2-27-2019) Hatchet Jack’s in North Little Rock (501-758-4958) says catfishing continues to rate fair. Use chicken liver or nightcrawlers.

Lake Willastein

(updated 2-13-2018) Hatchet Jack’s in North Little Rock (501-758-4958) says crappie are fair. Use Electric Chicken jigs or minnows. Fish on the pier by the church. Bass are reported fair. They are biting crankbaits and black and blue jigs. Target the channel of the lake.

Lake Winona

(updated 2-27-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said crappie fishing has been bad, according to some regulars at Winona. Last time out with minnows and several different jigs resulted in zero crappie. The bass were hitting the minnows, however, and a couple of them were nice ones. Catfish have been biting fair in the evenings right before dark on minnows, nightcrawlers and stink baits. Bream have been biting slow, but some have been hitting the nightcrawlers, redworms and crickets.

Arkansas River at Morrilton

(updated 2-27-2019) Charley’s Hidden Harbor at Oppelo (501-354-8080) had no report.

Arkansas River (Cadron Pool)

No report.

Little Maumelle River

(updated 2-20-2019) Ray Hudson at River Valley Marina (501-517-1250) said fishing and the conditions had been good the past week up until Tuesday, when the rain hit. The clarity had been slightly dingy and the water level was normal. Crappie have been good on minnows or jigs. Bass reports have been good on spinnerbaits and crankbaits. No reports came in on bream. Nothing reported on catfish.

Arkansas River (Maumelle Pool)

(updated 2-27-2019) Zimmerman’s Exxon (501-944-2527) had no report.

(updated 2-27-2019) Hatchet Jack’s (501-758-4948) said white bass are fair and are biting charteuse twister tails and spoon.

Arkansas River (Little Rock Pool)

(updated 2-27-2019) Zimmerman’s Exxon (501-944-2527) reports that the river in the Little Rock pool is high and the flow is strong. Reports of catfish being caught snagging, but that was it. No reports on crappie, bass or bream. The clarity is dingy. No surface temperature was reported. Below the Terry Lock and Dam, crappie are good in 8-10 feet of water just below the dam. Red/chartreuse Super Jigs are working best. Bass are fair in that pool and are active on chartreuse/white twister tails and grubs. Catfishing in pool 5 is good by snagging. Nothing reported on white bass or bream.

(updated 2-27-2019) Vince Miller from Fish ’N’ Stuff (501-834-5733) said the river flow Monday afternoon was at 67,000, and anglers can get on the river, but Vince urges caution with the floating debris. The water level remains high and the clarity is muddy. Crappie reports came in fair, with the crappie in 10-15 feet depth. The usual minnows and jigs will work, but its best to go with black/chartreuse or red/chartreuse jigs, he said. No reports came in on bream, bass or catfish.

(updated 2-27-2019) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) said the clarity near Terry Lock and Dam remains muddy. The river is still high, as it’s been for a few weeks. The only reports coming in were on catfish, with fair catches. Nothing reported on baits used.

(updated 2-27-2019) Hatchet Jack’s (501-758-4948) said white bass are fair and are biting chartreuse twister tails and spoons around the Murray Lock and Dam.

Clear Lake (off Arkansas River-Little Rock Pool)

(updated 2-27-2018) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) the clarity is murky and the water level is high. That’s not hampering the crappie fishing, though, as anglers report good results. Minnows or jigs will work. Largemouth bass are good as well, hitting crankbaits and worms. Nothing reported on catfish or bream. No surface temperature was available.

Peckerwood Lake

(updated 2-27-2018) The lake’s clarity remains a little dingy and the level is high. No temperature was recorded. Crappie reports are good, with minnows or jigs working well. Anglers had good reports on largemouth bass, but little else to tell. Catfishing appears to be good. Nothing reported on bream.