Mars Petcare’s Fort Smith facility was honored recently with a Four Million Work Hours Safety Award from the Arkansas Department of Labor.

The award recognized the number of work hours over seven years without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness. The Fort Smith facility is one of only 55 workplaces in the state of Arkansas to reach this milestone that the Department of Labor calls "a testament to Mars Petcare’s commitment to the community."

Mars Petcare employes 300 associates at its Fort Smith facility. Fort Smith Mayor George McGill visited the facility for the presentation ceremony and issued a proclamation congratulating the site on its accomplishment. He was joined by Tim Allen, president and CEO of the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, and Paul Hansen Jr., area director at the Arkansas Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Ralph Hudson, Deputy Director of the Arkansas Department of Labor presented the award to honor the Associates’ achievement and commitment to creating a safe work environment.

“Four million hours without incident is an incredible accomplishment for our Associates, and highlights their commitment to creating a safe workplace,” said Russ Hayes, Mars Petcare Fort Smith site director. “At Mars, safety is always our top priority — and we’re proud that, for the past seven years, our Fort Smith Associates have returned home to their families in the same condition as when they came to work.”

In the past 10 years, Mars Petcare has invested more than $200 million into its Fort Smith facility, including a $2.4 million expansion announced in November to expand and upgrade office and laboratory facilities. Mars Petcare also participates in volunteer projects with local organizations such as Sebastian County Humane Society, Next Step Homeless Services and Antioch Discovery Garden.

“We’re proud to have Mars Petcare, and their commitment to keeping our residents safe, as part of our close-knit Fort Smith community,” said Mayor George McGill. “The Four Million Work Hours Safety Award is an incredible accomplishment, and one the entire city can celebrate.”

Mars Petcare has been listed as one of Fortune Magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” in 2019, for the seventh year in a row.