AAUW



The HS/HSV branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) will go on the road for its March meeting, traveling to Little Rock on March 20 to visit the Hearn Art Gallery. We will meet at 10 a.m. at the shopping plaza outside the East Gate and carpool to the gallery, located at 1001 Wright Ave, Little Rock. After the tour, we will enjoy box lunches from The Community Bakery.

Signup is required for this meeting, and the cost is $15 per person for lunch. Contact Kim Townsan at townsaka@yahoo.com to sign up by March 13.

For more information on the gallery, visit https://hearnefineart.com.



Amazon Kindle Fire Users’ Group



The purpose of the Amazon Kindle Fire Users’ Group is for you to get full use and enjoyment of your Fire tablet computer. Learn the ABCs of your Fire namely: Apps, Books, Camera, Email, Games, Helps (?), Internet, Movies, Music, Prime, Shopping, Web, and others.

The group meets the second Tuesday of the month. The next meeting is 1 p.m.Tuesday, March 12 at Village Church of Christ on Balboa Road.

These free classes are sponsored by the Computer Club of Hot Springs Village (www.cchsv.org). Just drop in. There is no need to register. All are welcome. Invite a friend.



AWL



Garland County and Saline County residents, your property tax form has an item you don’t want to miss.

You can check the box on your county property tax bill to donate an additional $10 to support “Animal Control Voluntary.” This supports Spay/Neuter programs. Your funds can help rescues like HSV Animal Welfare League and other groups in both counties who work constantly to reduce the number of unwanted cats and dogs in our area.

Consider donating $10 to your county – your generosity will help the pets in our area and groups who want to reduce homeless pet populations.



Balboa Yacht Club



BYC members, join us for the following events:

1. Thursday, March 21, DTH 4-6 p.m., El Jimador.

2. BYC Day at Oaklawn Races, Thursday, March 28. See website for more details and to register.

Live on Lake Balboa shore or own a boat docked at Balboa Marina? Join our fun/informative social group. Annual memberships $25 per household. Get more information at www.bychsv.com or call D. C. Reed 922-6282.'

Boomers Rock



Boomers Rock is a social club that provides its members a wide variety of activities to enhance an active lifestyle.

The next Taste of the Town will be at Osaka Japanese Steakhouse in Hot Springs on March 14, meeting at 5:30 p.m. Food is prepared hibachi style, or order off the menu.

Like hiking? Check out our Trail Masters group with scheduled hiking opportunities inside and outside the Village. For more information, and to join us, go to BoomersRockHSV.com. Get involved.



Computer Club



Classes: Introduction to iPhone/iPad - Tuesday, March 5, 1-4 p.m. We had our Android class, now it’s time for iPhone/iPad users. Don’t miss it. And, just ahead on March 12 (2nd Tuesday each month) we will have our help sessions for both Android and iPhone plus a Windows Help session.

Help Sessions: Drop In Help – Thursday, March 7, 1-3 p.m. at Village Church of Christ, 210 Balboa Road. Also, our breakfast social gathering to discuss and answer questions, etc. at Debra’s Good Eats – Friday, March 8, 8 a.m.

For information and class signup details go to “cchsv.org” or call 501-625-9911.



DAV



The Disabled American Veterans, James L. Whitby Chapter 5, Hot Springs, meets the third Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. at Smokin’ in Style BBQ, 2278 Albert Pike Rd., Hot Springs.

All veterans and family members are invited to attend the lunch meeting.

For more information contact Rick Martin at 501-922-0474 or visit our website at https://spikehsv8.wixsite.com/dav5.



Eagle Wings Motorcycle Group



A rider group based in Hot Springs/HSVillage, and a chapter of GWRRA. All brands of motorcycles and trikes in this group.

Motorcycle rides planned every week. A monthly gathering on the 3rd Saturday of each month (except December), next gathering is March 16), in the meeting room of the Home Plate Café. Breakfast at 9 a.m. to visit among the members and guests, a short discussion at 10, usually followed by a ride if weather permits. Drop by for a visit to check it out.

Call O. J. Miles at 512-913-4567 or Don Hewett at 501-655-6290, should you have questions. The website is http://www.eaglewings chaptere.org/index.html.



Evening Lions Club



The HSV Evening Lions Club will meet Thursday, March 14 in room 6 at Coronado Center. Fellowship and a buffet start at 5 p.m. followed by a business meeting at 6.

Dr. Bubba Smith will be the guest speaker.

Guests are always welcome. Make a difference in people’s lives by joining and helping Lions in their projects.

For more information, contact our club president, Jack Wells, at 501-984-3175, or visit our website at www.HSVelions.org.



Great Books Club



Great Books Club meets monthly on the third Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a meeting room of the Faith Lutheran Church, 1196 DeSoto Blvd. Come for in-depth discussions about books that are great.

For more information, contact Mary Beth Thorne at 970-481-5467.

2019 Reading Selections:

March 19 - Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

April 16 - The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie by Muriel Sparks

May. 14 - As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner

June 18 - Appointment in Samarra by John O’Hara

July 16 - A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Future books include:

Martin Eden

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Tess of the d’Urbervilles

All the King's Men



HSV Genealogical Society



This month HSV Genealogical Society welcomes one of our own members, Susan Read, who will share how she broke through some of her ancestral brick walls and was able to visit some very special sites in England.

We will be meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the Coronado Center room 6. Guests are always welcome.



HSV Razorback Club



Calling all Razorback fans. Join the HSV Razorback Club. Anyone is welcome. If you are passionate about supporting our Razorback student-athletes and calling those Hogs, join us.

Memberships run Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. Yearly local club dues are $15 per person.

Pay online at www.hsv hogs.com or mail check (no cash) payable to HSVRC to PO Box 8422, Hot Springs Village, AR 71910. Email us at info@hsvhogs.com with questions or call 501-500-4725.

Save the date for our annual golf tournament on May 8 and dinner on May 7. Get more information on our website www.hsvhogs.com. Woo Pig!



HSV Roadrunners RV Club



We’re a group of “Happy Campers” who love to hit the road and when not traveling, we enjoy monthly social meetings to have fun, good food, great fellowship and hear all the tales of exploring.

We are a non-profit travel club for RVers and open to any proud owner of a fifth wheel, travel trailer or motor home. Come test drive us and be our guest at our next monthly meeting which occurs the second Monday of each month.

For more details and monthly meeting information, visit our website, hsvRoadrunners.com.



Kiwanis Club of Hot Springs Village



“Computers for Kids” Bob McCleskey and Loren Loberg will acquaint Kiwanians with the C4K Program which refurbishes donated computers and distributes them to children in our community. Kiwanian David Welch will introduce the speakers.

Be our guest at 7:30 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts. Let our members tell you about “giving back” the Kiwanis way. It’s an opportunity to learn about the projects and programs Kiwanis supports in our community and for the children of the world. Want to volunteer?

Our regular meeting begins each Thursday at 8 a.m. in Christ Lutheran Church, 103 Ponferrada Way.

For more information, contact Kiwanis president Hank Jarvis, 501-226-5157. Like us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/kiwanis.hsv.7.



Merry Mixers Dance Club



The Merry Mixers next dance will be on March 16 and feature Warren Crow and the Classics.

Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Wear the green.

The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance at the Coronado Center to live music on the third Saturday of each month. There is something for everyone including ballroom, swing, Latin, rock, and country music. Bring your own snacks and there is a cash bar.

The door opens at 6:30 with dancing from 7-10. Monthly memberships are available for $12 each at the door.

For more information call 915-8111.



Optimist Club



The HSV Optimist Club not only serves the Village, but has the goal of reaching out to our local youth. We sponsor oratorical and essay competitions, sports activities, and a conservation club within the local schools.

The club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Village Church of Christ, 210 Balboa Road.

For more information, call Steve Eubank at 501-209-2363 or Phil Gustafson at 501-204-4646.



Pink-Ribbon Sisters



We are all breast-cancer survivors who gather together to share information and support one another. If you have or previously had breast cancer, we welcome you.

Meetings are the fourth Tuesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. in the Mt. Carmel dining room at 540 Ponce de Leon in Hot Springs Village.

The next meeting is March 26.



Rotary Club



The Rotary Club of Hot Springs Village meets weekly for fun, fellowship and presentations by interesting guest speakers. Program: Human Trafficking. Speaker: Matt Osborne.

We are a collection of community leaders, business professionals and volunteers who want to make a difference in our community and believe in the Rotary Motto “Service Above Self”.

Join us at Good Samaritan Society’s Lodge, 121 Cortez Road, on Thursday mornings for breakfast at 6:30, with the meeting to follow at 7.

For more information, call Bob Sweeten at 501-920-3772, visit our website at www.hsvrotary.org or like us on facebook@hsv.rotary.



Scrappin’-with Barb



If you enjoy scrap-booking or would like to learn, come join us in the fun.

It’s a wonderful way to preserve memories and meet new friends.

Contact Barb Walker at 501-922-3776 for more information.



The Village Chorale



Singers interested in choral singing are invited to audition for The Village Chorale. We are a 40-voice mixed chorus singing standard choral literature in many styles.

The Village Chorale presents two concerts yearly at Woodlands Auditorium, performances at Garvan Woodland Gardens and with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in its annual “Christmas in the Village” concert.

We rehearse every Monday evening at 6 in the choir room of Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines.

If you read music and would like to be part of our group, request audition by calling Dr. Tom Bolton, music director, at 502-889-1520 for more information.



Village Men’s Chorus



The Men’s Chorus performs a variety of a capella and accompanied choral music in a variety of styles.

The chorus presents a Christmas and spring concert with other appearances, including the Garvan Woodland Gardens and Woodlands Auditorium.

The chorus is under the direction of Jim Kelly, accompanied by Earl Wilde. We rehearse weekly on Wednesday mornings from 8:30-10:30 at Christ of the Hills Methodist Church.

This is a non-auditioned group; however, prior choral singing experience is necessary background experience for this group. Contact Jim Kelly at 501-915-0407 for more information. Visit our website at: https://hsvmenschorus.org/.



Village Parkinson’s Disease Support Group



There are more facilities starting all the time that are aiming at those of us who suffer from Parkinson’s. Come to our meeting and learn about them.

The Village PD Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mt. Carmel, just outside the Balboa Gate. You can stay for lunch ($7).

Call Bob at 922-0638 to make a reservation for lunch.





