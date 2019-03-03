The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith is home to a variety of programs and groups to help students who may be suicidal, as well as others.

Dave Stevens, dean of students at UAFS, said the university cares about all of its students. It takes students who make suicidal statements or may have suicidal ideation very seriously.

"We want our students to receive the help that they need, and we do everything that we can to make sure that they get that support and they get those services that they require so ultimately they can complete their degree," Stevens said.

Jasmine Smith, assistant director of alumni affairs and annual giving at UAFS, said the university has free counseling services that are used by students going through a wide range of experiences, from testing anxiety to suicidal ideation and many other things in between. These services are located at the UAFS Counseling Center on the third floor of the Pendergraft Health Sciences Center on campus.

The UAFS website states the counseling center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although it is closed from noon to 1 p.m. Students are eligible for up to eight sessions a year at no additional charge. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are also welcome.

"You can schedule an appointment, and we'll try to see you and make sure that ... you're mentally healthy and physically healthy as best we can," Stevens said. "Obviously, when a student expresses suicidal ideation, we want to know is there an imminent threat. Is the student just having these kind of ideas and thoughts, or are they to a point where they're thinking about acting out on those things? Do they have a plan? And so we can do some of those simple assessments at a staff level, and then based upon the feedback that we get from a student, we can determine what the next steps are, what the next referrals are."

UAFS has a contract with the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center in Fort Smith, Stevens said, which provides licensed professional counselors who come to the university every day and work with students. These counselors may also refer a student from the counseling center elsewhere, including an in-patient facility like the crisis stabilization unit at the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center. Smith said they can also connect students with specialists, such as a psychiatrist.

"There are steps even beyond just simply referring them to the counseling clinic," Stevens said. "If a student ... if we believe they're an imminent danger to themselves, we may call 911 and have EMS come out and evaluate them, and they may take them to the hospital and get them care that way too. Each situation, I think, is unique, and I think you have to use good professional judgment to understand where the student is at, and then, ... what's that next step look like depending upon what the student indicates with you."

Students can schedule a confidential appointment at the UAFS Counseling Center by calling (479) 788-7398, the website states.

Smith said she is also a Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) instructor at UAFS. QPR is a three-step program the university holds on campus to teach students, faculty and staff about suicide prevention and awareness. It is an hour-long workshop to train people on how to find certain red flags, and what to do if someone is suicidal.

These red flags, Smith said, of which there are many, include drastic changes in a person's behavior.

"I think it's also important to note that depression can look like a lot of different things for different people," Smith said. "There's not one thing that depression has to fit in, and so for some people, they might look very tired and sluggish, and for some people they might look extremely agitated and withdrawn, and so a lot of those things are things that we teach people to keep an eye out for."

Another red flag Smith mentioned is people starting to tie up loose ends or give closure. For example, a person who is suicidal might start trying to give away prized possessions.

The UAFS QPR program includes five instructors who are all staff members who train others. This group has trained slightly more than 200 people over about a year and a half. The program is not strictly limited to UAFS students, faculty and staff.

"I have done several presentations to people in the community," Smith said. "I did one several months ago to the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce. We're open to doing other things off campus."

Smith said UAFS also has a program called #umatter, which is run out of the university's Recreation and Wellness Center. The program covers different topics every month, such as mental health awareness and depression in October.

"January, we talk about bullying and stereotypes," Smith said. "February's relationships, and so we do lots of different big topics during these months, and then there are programs that follow in that month that try to relate back to that theme, whether it be small, passive programming like setting up a table and handing out information, or incorporating it into a larger event. So our university is trying to do more programming like that, and I think our #umatter program is a very good one."

Smith said the UAFS Campus Activities Board hosts an event in October every year called Fresh Check Day.

"They host this big event, and they invite students to come to it for free, and other departments and organizations on campus each have booths at this event, and every booth is talking about healthy habits and why it's important to talk about suicide," Smith said.

The goal of this event, Smith said, is to connect people with the right resources and start erasing the stigma that comes along with talking about suicide. UAFS has had great participation in it the past two years.