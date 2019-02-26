I was invited to participate in a demonstration of the new Multiple Interactive Learning/Training Objective (MILO) range several days ago, when Jim Patton, vice president of the Hot Springs Village Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (HSVCPAAA) put me through a short course on handgun safety and firing a Sirt laser pistol in Glock format at targets and several different scenarios that police officers might encounter.

To say the least, it was impressive. It really brought to light the split second decisions an officer has to make not only for their safety, but for public safety as well. Seriously, shortly after I was finished, my upper arm ached, likely due to the tension in that arm as I went through the 30-minute session.

Last week HSVCPAAA members held a press day so others could go through the same experience. “Today is to enlighten the press of the acquisition of the MILO simulator,” said Patton. He added that the simulator will be used by local law enforcement officers (Garland and Saline County as well as Saline County Sheriff Department personnel) and will be open to the public at certain times so they can experience what it’s like to be a police officer in a tough situation.

Public usage of the MILO is available for recreational and entertainment use only. Operational instructions are provided, but training and/or legal advice is not a part of the experience. A variety of programs, from target shooting to interactive scenarios are available. Reservations are required; there are no walk-ins. The individual fee for the experience is $20 for a half hour, $40 for an hour. HSVCPAAA member fees are $15 and $30. Other pricing is in place for groups.

To make a reservation contact Bruce Caverly at 501-915-0693, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Participants must sign a waiver. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, custodian or guardian who will sign the waiver form.

Also at the press day were Dick Antoine of 1340 radio in Hot Springs and Keaton Glisson and Pam Palis-Kalisez of KVRE radio. HSV P.D. Chief Ricky Middleton gave handgun instruction to Patton and Palis-Kalisez and went through some simulations, followed by an explanation of the scenario and what an officer pays attention to.

“We shoot at center mass,” said Middleton of the officer’s target. He also noted that his officers go through what he called a three yard drill, shooting with both their left and right hand at close range. This is important in a situation when the officer’s dominant hand may have become injured.

Donations to the HSVCPAA have totaled nearly $120,000 over the past three and a half years, which has allowed the group to help HSV P.D. in many ways.

There will an open house at the simulator, which is at the HSV Police Training and Event Center, 301 Balearic Road, from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, March 21.

Opening day is slated for April 5.



