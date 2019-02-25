Though the piece of Arkansas legislation that would push the governor's plan for highway funding into effect hasn't been struck down or stalled, it has faced challenges.

State legislators from the Fort Smith region, who are largely in support of the governor's highway plan, said Friday that Senate Bill 336, which outlines the plan, has faced some resistance in the House and legal speculation over its passing. The bill on Thursday passed a Senate vote.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposed plan includes a 3-cent-per-gallon tax increase on fuel and a 6-cent-per-gallon increase on diesel fuel. It also collects fees from electric and hybrid vehicles and dedicates $35 million from new casinos, according to the Associated Press.

State legislators from the Fort Smith region are largely in support of the bill.

"We are a beneficiary of those type projects," said District 8 state Sen. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith.

Pitsch said he voted for the highway bill, which was supported by 75 percent of all state senators. Because the bill deals with taxes, Pitsch said there was legal debate prior to the vote over whether the bill would only need to exceed 50 percent of the Senate vote or would need to reach 75 percent.

District 76 state Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, said the bill has met resistance outside the legislative vote as well.

"There were three people in the Republican caucus who did not like the bill. They came up with their own bill, they asked me to sign on it Friday, and I told them I had committed to the governor that I would support his bill, so I would not sign on that one," she said. "I don’t know exactly what they were looking at, I hadn’t seen it, I hadn’t asked to look at it."

Even if the bill does pass, District 78 state Rep. Jay Richardson, R-Fort Smith, said he anticipates the state will come up short on the $35 million from casinos.

Richardson also mentioned the extension of a current half-cent sales tax to fund the highways, which would be put before the population.

"People are very tired of taxes, and I understand that standpoint, but I also think that people will pay for things that they need," he said. "They see the need in highways, so I think that has a good chance of passing."

District 77 state Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, said he anticipates he will vote for the bill. District 75 state Rep. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, spoke positively about what he has seen of the legislation but did not give a definitive answer Friday on whether he would vote for or against it.