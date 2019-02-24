Feb. 24, 2013 — Lisa Conard Frost takes over as superintendent of the Fort Smith National Historic Site, coming from Washita National Battlefield National Historic Site near Cheyenne, Okla. She replaces longtime site superintendent Bill Black, who moved to Missouri.

Feb. 25, 2008 — The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Lady Lions secure their second consecutive Bi-State Athletic Conference Eastern Division title with a 87-66 win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

Feb. 26, 1822 — Col. Matthew Arbuckle takes over command of the fort, succeeding Maj. William Bradford.

Feb. 26, 1897 — A congressional act transfers the bulk of property once used by the Federal Court for the Western District of Arkansas over to the city of Fort Smith. The gallows are included in the transfer.

Feb. 27, 1878 — U.S. Deputy Marshal Willard Ayers arrives from Oklahoma with two prisoners, accused of murder and larceny, respectively.

Feb, 27, 1895 — A jury finds Crawford Goldsby, aka Cherokee Bill, guilty of murder in the shooting death of Ernest Melton. Judge Isaac Parker later sentenced him to death.

Feb. 28, 1966 — The Fort Smith School Board votes unanimously to close Lincoln High School at the end of the school year. Lincoln High served black students before integration.

Feb. 29, 1872 — Six Fort Smith businessmen — Bernard Baer, Logan H. Roots, Richard C. Kerens, Elis S. Mitchell, Dr. E.R. Duvall and Arthur Gunther — establish the National Bank of Western Arkansas (First National Bank).

March 1, 1909 — City alderman decide to put an annexation issue before voters that would triple the size of the city; voters in April overwhelmingly approved adding 1,700 acres. Before the annexation, the city was made up of about 6 square miles; after the annexation, it was more than 20 square miles.

March 2, 1896 — Congress approves an act granting the Fort Smith and Western Coal Railroad Co. a right of way through Indian Territory.