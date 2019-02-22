The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Coffee is served every morning and popcorn is available. Hot meals cost $2 for seniors 60 years old and older. Meals are $5 for those under 60.
Lunch menus include:
Monday, Feb. 25
Beef savory casserole, seasoned cabbage, herbed green peas, garlic breadstick, sugar cookie and milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Baked chicken, purple hull peas, brussels sprouts, dinner roll, applesauce and milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Beef chili with beans, yellow rice, whole kernel corn, saltine crackers, strawberry glazed cake and milk.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Turkey breast with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, tapioca pudding and milk.
Friday, March 1
Menu unavailable.
Strachota activities include:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday
9 a.m. Jazzies aerobics
10 a.m. Walk away the pounds
10:30 a.m. Sit a size
11 a.m. Advanced aerobics
11 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday and Thursday
9 a.m. Drums alive
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Lunch
Noon to 1 p.m. Gold and Silver Line Dancing and Hip and Hop Line Dancing.
Friday
9:30 a.m. Movie Day
Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.