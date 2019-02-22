The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Coffee is served every morning and popcorn is available. Hot meals cost $2 for seniors 60 years old and older. Meals are $5 for those under 60.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, Feb. 25

Beef savory casserole, seasoned cabbage, herbed green peas, garlic breadstick, sugar cookie and milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Baked chicken, purple hull peas, brussels sprouts, dinner roll, applesauce and milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Beef chili with beans, yellow rice, whole kernel corn, saltine crackers, strawberry glazed cake and milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Turkey breast with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, tapioca pudding and milk.

Friday, March 1

Menu unavailable.

Strachota activities include:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m. Jazzies aerobics

10 a.m. Walk away the pounds

10:30 a.m. Sit a size

11 a.m. Advanced aerobics

11 a.m. Lunch

Tuesday and Thursday

9 a.m. Drums alive

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Lunch

Noon to 1 p.m. Gold and Silver Line Dancing and Hip and Hop Line Dancing.

Friday

9:30 a.m. Movie Day

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.