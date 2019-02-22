Special to The Commercial

Friday

Feb 22, 2019 at 12:11 PM Feb 22, 2019 at 12:26 PM


The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Coffee is served every morning and popcorn is available. Hot meals cost $2 for seniors 60 years old and older. Meals are $5 for those under 60.


Lunch menus include:


Monday, Feb. 25


Beef savory casserole, seasoned cabbage, herbed green peas, garlic breadstick, sugar cookie and milk.


Tuesday, Feb. 26


Baked chicken, purple hull peas, brussels sprouts, dinner roll, applesauce and milk.


Wednesday, Feb. 27


Beef chili with beans, yellow rice, whole kernel corn, saltine crackers, strawberry glazed cake and milk.


Thursday, Feb. 28


Turkey breast with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, tapioca pudding and milk.


Friday, March 1


Menu unavailable.


Strachota activities include:


Monday, Wednesday and Friday


9 a.m. Jazzies aerobics


10 a.m. Walk away the pounds


10:30 a.m. Sit a size


11 a.m. Advanced aerobics


11 a.m. Lunch


Tuesday and Thursday


9 a.m. Drums alive


10 a.m. Bingo


11 a.m. Lunch


Noon to 1 p.m. Gold and Silver Line Dancing and Hip and Hop Line Dancing.


Friday


9:30 a.m. Movie Day


Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.