The Jefferson County Extension Homemaker Clubs recently hosted an appreciation day and delivered trays of homemade cookies to honor those who serve the community.

Jo Segars, chairwoman of the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Community Service, was in charge of this event, according to a news release.

All six clubs (Camden Road, Grace Willing Workers, Heart-N-Hands, Lunch Bunch, New Horizons, and Willing Workers of White Hall) participated. Club members took approximately 2,000 homemade cookies to the Jefferson County Extension Service conference room for the cookie distribution, according to the release.

Club members packed trays of cookies and delivered them to fire stations, EMS (emergency medical services) workers, police departments (Pine Bluff, Redfield and White Hall), the sheriff’s department, county judge’s office, local newspapers, and radio stations.

