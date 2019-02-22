The Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently presented ROTC Medals to outstanding ROTC cadets, according to a news release.

Recipients include Jasmine Williams and Jakayla Williams of Dollarway High School; Madison Bauld of White Hall High School; Tamyija Jack of Watson Chapel High School; Raven Wilson of Pine Bluff High School; and Reandra Staten of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Grace Rhodes of White Hall Junior High School also received a Youth Citizenship Medal, according to the release.