Amazing things happen when like-minded people meet and begin to share ideas of how to change their worlds. Just a few weeks ago that happened in Tuckerman when The Independent’s Man of the Year recipient, Alton Walker, and Woman of the Year recipient, Jan Paschal, met. They read about each other in the edition that announced their honor and each decided they had to meet, so they reached out and scheduled a meeting that will undoubtedly change Jackson County forever. “Right off the bat, I could tell there was something special about her,” Walker said of Paschal. They are currently working on a couple of projects that will bring the students of Newport School District and Jackson County School District together. “Basically we looked at struggles, obstacles that our communities face regarding youth, economics, the school system, and how we could bridge the gap between our communities.”

Paschal added, “Think about it: if we can have students from South Africa, Mexico, South Dakota and Tuckerman on a conference call, then we can bring Newport and Tuckerman together – they’re us! It doesn’t make a lot of sense that we haven’t been doing that.”

While The Independent certainly looks forward to seeing more from this dynamic duo, today we want to celebrate who they are individually. Please take time to congratulate our 2019 Man and Woman of the Year.

“I never wanted it to be about me,” the shy, quiet spirited Walker said when asked about his contribution to the community through his art of photography and his numberless volunteer hours.

Walker, a Newport native, is the second oldest of four children and, admittedly, is the favored sibling among his sisters. He likens being the only boy in the family to being the baby. Walker considers himself blessed to have been raised in a Christian home with both of his parents present in his life. “They’re my biggest fans,” he smiles, adding that his sisters are his cheerleaders and he can do no wrong in their eyes.

Walker is recognized in Jackson County for his photography skills, which he based on his graphic arts career. Having a degree in graphic arts, he used his knowledge of photography to work on his craft and in website design. After taking one of Frank Plegge’s final photography classes at ASUN, he said he fell in love with it. “I remember him saying, ‘It doesn’t matter what kind of camera you have, whether it cost $10 or $10,000, you can have the same result.’ That stuck with me and I ran with it.” While Walker would love to have all of the equipment he needs to show his capabilities, he certainly works with what he has now and produces top quality results.

The shining star with a smile that makes the day brighter and a warm hug to share, pat on the back to encourage who carries his camera everywhere he goes says he just wants to give all that he can to the community he loves. “I do a lot of volunteering in the schools, work with IMAD, anything I can do to motive and support our youth.” He can be seen attending most, or all, sporting events, productions, community programs, or just grabbing a picture at Sonic while the kids play and he waits for an order. “My favorite thing to photograph is kids just being themselves,” he says smiling. He claims his nieces are what got him started as he was taking pictures of them playing sports and cheerleading.

“I’m appreciative of the honor, but I’m humbled,” Walker said Tuesday quietly as he reflected. “I just want to keep giving to the community. After my surgery and illness, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it again, and I couldn’t for a while.” The memories of the long months of recovery bring up the dread the community felt as people from everywhere wished him well, paid visits, and honored him with their own pictures of what he missed. Walker’s battle with a heart condition continues, but he fights hard and knows he has the support of Jackson County citizens who hold him up on his weakest days.

“I want to give back. I don’t want my community lacking for anything that they see other communities doing because they can’t afford it. That’s what drives me.” When asked about a personal goal, Walker said he wants to donate what people can’t afford. “I know that I’m nothing. I know that I’m here after my near-death experience not because of me, but for everyone else. I try to smile and add joy to someone else’s day. It’s in my DNA. It’s how I was raised. I always strive to put the next person first and that’s worked well for me, I think.”

Spending time with Jan Paschal is either going to seriously exhaust you or motivate you to be better than ever before. Her heart is for people and it’s obvious in everything she does. As the founder of Every Child is Ours, who has reached out through social media to the entire world and personally touched South Africa, Mexico and many of the states, Paschal sees it as her purpose to reach the children of the world and help those who are struggling find hope. Her personal drive is the children and elderly. “It’s just the most amazing feeling to be able to have a little child receive a coat or to hug an 86 year old woman who doesn’t know where her next meal is coming from because she lost her food stamps and assure her she will always have food on the table. For me, I get up every day hoping that I can make a difference, hoping that I can find some way to make things easier for them and let them know they are loved.”

Paschal, who was raised in Tuckerman, prides herself as a teacher who loved her job and her students, and still maintains those relationships. Her early muse was a home economics teacher, Sarah Barrett, who she loved and learned a lot from. As a teacher at 22 years of age, Paschal said her inspiration came from Sister Teresa (who would become Mother Teresa). “I wanted to be just like her.” She strived, as a teacher, to make her students feel they were important and worked to give them the best education and prepare them for the future. “I don’t think it ends the day they leave our class,” she smiles. “I hear from my kids, who are now grandparents, all the time. Every week I hear from my students. I think that says to me that we have a responsibility to help those who come behind us.” Paschal’s latest student contact was from a woman she taught 40 years ago in junior high in New Hampshire who now lives in South Carolina and sent quilts to be distributed to the elderly in Jackson County.

After teaching in New York and New Hampshire and Hot Springs Central Junior High, Paschal went to work for President Bill Clinton in the 1990’s as Secretary for the Department of Education. It was there that she learned of the difficulties schools and communities faced. While getting to speak to 3,000 schools, Paschal saw trends where some schools had more than enough and other schools in the same area lacked for basic needs. “It was heartbreaking because the children were all the same and all beautiful.” She came up with an idea to ask the mayors for assistance by giving what they didn’t need to provide for where there were needs. “President Clinton got all of the mayors together and asked them to help me and I got the Coast Guard and AFLCIO to pick up stuff for us and we redelivered it to the schools that needed it,” she laughed. By the end of their first event, children from an impoverished school and a wealthy school were wearing the same types of clothes, playing and learning together and knew they were all alike. “We sometimes underestimate our children,” she reflected. “Our kids are wonderful and know a lot more than we think.”

After that, Every Child is Ours took off and projects began to come together. In Jackson County the presence is strong as Paschal comes together with volunteers from throughout the community both private citizens and organizations such as John 3:17. Citizens frequently receive visitors from ASU Jonesboro’s football and basketball team to Tuckerman High School students who are passing out soups and chili to shut-in senior citizens who need a meal. “Think about kids who, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, went all over the area delivering food while principals drove the bus. It’s amazing!” she exclaimed. With an active food pantry, regular clothing distributions, and events to unite the volunteers, the organization is never still and Paschal would have it no other way.

“I just love the people of my community,” she gushes. “I think we need to do more not to recognize my work, because my work is a combination of everybody’s work and I don’t think people recognize that a lot of people do a whole lot of stuff to make this happen. I think all the time, ‘I’m a lucky person. I’m living where people do this kind of stuff.’” In a community with a population of around 60 percent over 65 years of age, Paschal considers Tuckerman to be blessed with young people who are willing to pick up the slack. “I would put our young people up against young people anywhere – they’re wonderful!”