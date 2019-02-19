Hot Springs Village resident Ray Patterson grew up in Forrest City, Arkansas, graduated high school there and then attended what was formerly Arkansas A&M (now University of Arkansas at Monticello). He went there to play football and get a degree in forestry.

But in an eight-month stretch he tore both of his Achilles tendons, lost his football scholarship and had to leave the school in 1963.

Living in Little Rock, he went to work at a men’s clothing store named “Tommy’s.” In the apartment complex where he lived, a friend had died and the person’s wife asked Patterson to go to the airport to pick up Bill Dillard, owner of Dillard’s department stores.

During the drive, the conversation turned to clothing and Dillard asked Patterson if he’d like to work for him.

A week later Patterson met with Dillard and accepted a Little Rock job offering. Six months later Dillard told Patterson he was purchasing the Brown Duncan stores in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and wanted Patterson to be merchandise manager for the stores in the men’s and children’s clothing department, which he did for the next five years.

As time passed, Patterson saw that, as for a career, his position would get him nowhere. He wanted into the wholesale aspect of the business, so he went to work for the Van Heusen Shirt Co. back in Little Rock. As a salesman he covered five states.

In 1972, he was contacted by the clothing company Esskay Manufacturing Co. in San Antonio, Texas, where he became executive vice president. About three years later the owner sold the company to Patterson. “It was a nice little company that made and sold to moderately priced discount stores,” said Patterson.

In 1975, Patterson decided to try and sell the company’s clothing to other businesses, not just discount stores. To accomplish this he contacted the attorney for talk show host Johnny Carson, because at that time Carson had a line of men’s clothing that Patterson was interested in. The attorney said he doubted Carson would be interested in meeting, but would pass on the information.

Well, Patterson soon met with Carson in Beverly Hills, California, bringing clothing samples, artwork and a five-year plan. “He was extremely nice to me and said I like what you’re doing. He asked me to do him a favor, get with Hart Schaffner Marx to see if they and I could do a combined presentation. Carson said he preferred that I set up, not Hart Schaffner Marx,” said Patterson. So every six months for the next six years,

Patterson met with Carson and his wife Joanna, to give an overview of what was upcoming for the next six-month period, in terms of clothing Patterson’s company was designing for Carson’s label.

Carson’s secretary would set up Patterson’s accommodations, which were always first class. They also ate at the finest restaurants, everything paid for by Carson. “You couldn’t pay for anything. He paid for all of it,” Patterson recalled.

One trip to California to meet with Carson stands out. While there, Carson asked him if he played tennis, because Carson needed a player to fill in for someone who could not come for scheduled play. Patterson had played some tennis, but was there for a meeting, in his business attire. Carson said not to worry and took him behind his home where there was a really nice tennis pro shop. “He told me to pick out whatever I liked. So I did,” said Patterson.

When the other players arrived, Patterson was in for a real surprise. The other two players were NBC newscaster David Brinkley and tennis star Chris Evert. She would go on to win 18 Grand Slam singles events and three doubles titles. “So that morning I played with Johnny Carson, David Brinkley and Chris Evert. That was really cool,” remembers Patterson.

As things progressed, Carson lost interest, but his wife Joanna continued to meet with Patterson. “Then it kind of faded away,” said Patterson.

Next, he made contact with Christian Dior and ended up getting a license to use their name on boys clothing in the U.S. That helped him reach his goal of getting clothing in high end stores, like Sacks Fifth Avenue and Lord and Taylor.

The company each year would pick one licensee to be on their board of directors for one year. Patterson was chosen and made two trips to Paris for meetings as a board member. “It was a three day thing. We went to all the finest restaurants. It was a really big deal,” he said.

Patterson had other labels during his career like Oleg Cassini, whom he met in the mid-1980s. Patterson had people all over the U.S. from New York to California selling the clothing.

The arrangements Patterson made with these huge, famous companies was that Patterson would obtain a license to sell the clothing that was made by his company, but be able to put the Carson or Cassini or Dior name on the label. “I paid them a royalty to do that,” Patterson said.

He retired in 1993, and moved to Houston, Texas, where he lived on a 57-foot yacht at the Houston Yacht Club. He took that boat to many locations, but when he met his current wife Julie, his boat-living days were over. “She wasn’t interested in living on a boat,” he said with a smile.

The couple moved to the Village in 2002, and continue to love the Village and play golf. “The great thing about Hot Springs Village is nobody cares what you did before you got here.” About his career he simply said, “I traveled a lot and it was fun to do.”

(Aside: Patterson recently gave all his career-related photos to family, so he had none to share for this article).