A local photography studio wants to put your rescue pet in a book.

FurEver Home, a photo book being created by Mariposa Studio Photography in conjunction with Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals, will tell the stories of rescue pets that changed their owners' lives.

"Pets can make a house into a home. They provide companionship and unconditional love," says Michelle Posey, owner of Mariposa Studio. "We say we rescue them, but really, they rescue us."

The book was inspired by a story told to Posey by one of her clients. "She had adopted a dog in the middle of a difficult time in her life," says Posey. "It helped her get through some awful things. She told me, 'I saved her, and she saved me.'"

Posey has had her own experience with being rescued by a pet. She credits a kitten she adopted just after graduating from photojournalism school in the 1990s with giving her a reason to keep going, and helping her through the transition of moving to a new job in Arkansas.

"Having a pet can be life or death to some people, or it can just be the difference between an empty home and a warm one. Pets change the lives of everyone in the family: adults, children, even grandparents." Posey strives to capture that through the lens of her camera: the rescued animals who have been given a second, third, even fourth chance at happiness and the humans who have been changed by their fur babies.

Michelle's previous book project, called "Rescue Tails: Dogs of Arkansas," featured only dogs. The newest edition will include all kinds of pets.

Applications are being accepted at CARE's store at 5516 Kavanaugh in Little Rock, or an online application can be obtained by emailing mposey@mariposastudiophoto.com.

The book when finished, will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go to CARE.

If you're interested in this project or want more information, you can email mposey@mariposastudiophoto.com or call (501) 517-0962.