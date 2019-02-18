The sixth annual Cruisin 4 Alzheimer’s Care will be from 6-10 tonight at The Conway Country Club. This event is a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Arkansas Programs & Services, being sponsored by the Faulkner County Alzheimer’s Walk Committee.

Local businesses are participating in a Silent Auction Gift Basket Competition. Judging for this competition will be based on how much the basket is auctioned for. We have baskets ranging from $100 to $2,000 that have been donated.

The entertainment for the event is Dry Town. They are a group of men from Russellville and they are awesome! This exciting evening will consist of refreshments, complimentary drinks, silent and live auction and a chance to win a five-day Diamond Caribbean Cruise, as well as a medium Never Full Louis Vuitton bag.

Alzheimer’s Arkansas is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to caregivers in our community with respite grants, Hope for the Future symposiums, and Lunch ‘n Learn workshops.

It also provides a 24-hour, 365-day, 800-number that caregivers can call and get answers to any of their questions about the Alzheimer’s patient. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia disorders, affecting as many as 5 million Americans.

That includes more than 100,000 Arkansans. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, degenerative disease that attacks the brain and results in impaired memory, thinking, and behavior. One-third of all caregivers die before their loved one due to the lack of care they give themselves.

Tickets to the event are $35 each or $60 for a couple. Raffle tickets for the cruise are $10 each or three for $25.

To purchase tickets, call Melissa Longing at 501-733-2457 or email Melissa@thecarpetcenter.net. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.