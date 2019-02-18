This advertisement was found tucked away in a book that was donated to the Faulkner County Museum. The Faulkner County Bank and Trust Company was established in Conway October 28, 1902. It was not the first bank in Conway; the Bank of Conway had opened on Front Street in 1890. This bank was located on the northwest corner of Front and Oak.

The original founders were George W. Donaghey, J.E. Little, V.D. Hill, G.W. Adkisson, W.D. Cole, Jr. B.L. Harton and B.T. Deal. Harton served as president while J.E. Little, owner of the Lollie Plantation, was Vice President. V.D. Hill, the cashier, was assisted by J.M. Hill, A.J. Sims and William R. James.

The Faulkner County Bank and Trust was the first to close its doors after the stock market crashed in 1929. It closed November 30, 1930 followed by the Farmers State Bank nearly a year later. The Bank of Conway was able to remain open until January 28, 1933 but its closing left Conway without any bank until Harvey C Couch formed First National Bank on July 1, 1933. To see more Faulkner County Museum artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Support the museum through your voluntary property taxes and tax-deductible donations.