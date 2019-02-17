Booneville High School band members Trenton Rhodes and Ozzie Osborn had had a busy and impressive month.

Rhodes and Osborn were selected to perform in the Four States Bandmasters clinic held in Texarkana, Texas, on Jan. 17-19. Rhodes made 1st band 2nd chair trumpet and Osborn made 1st band 10th chair flute.

They performed a concert at Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas with a band that was comprised of students from the states of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

On Saturday, Jan. 12, Booneville participated in the Region 8 All-Region Band tryouts held at Fort Smith Southside High School. Rhodes and Osborn were selected to participate in the All-Region Clinic to be held at Fort Smith Northside and concert held this past Saturday, Jan. 26 at the PAC Center in Forth Smith.

Rhodes made 2nd band, 6th chair trumpet and Osborn made 3rd band, 5th chair flute.

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, Booneville participated in the Region 8 All-Region Jazz Band tryouts held at Kimmons Junior High School in Fort Smith.

There Trenton Rhodes and Aaron Rhodes were selected to participate in the All-Region Clinic held at Fort Smith Southside. Trenton Rhodes made high school 2nd band, 1st chair piano and Aaron Rhodes made junior high 2nd band, 4th chair trombone.