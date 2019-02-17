This week the Legislature did something either completely irrelevant or extremely significant.

It passed a resolution adding Arkansas to the slowly growing list of states calling for a constitutional convention to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit its power, and enact term limits.

The U.S. Constitution can be amended two ways under its own Article V: Congress starts the process, or the states do. The states have never succeeded in doing it.

But Arkansas became the 13th of a necessary 34 states to approve this particular resolution. This occurred after the House said yes Wednesday, and then the Senate, which had already approved it, agreed to add the names of House sponsors Thursday.

The effort is being pushed nationally by the Convention of States movement. Its argument is bolstered by the growing national debt (your share of $22 trillion: $67,000), and by the federal government being a complete mess with no fix in sight.

But we’re a long way from having a constitutional convention. Thirty-four states must approve the resolution, then Congress must call a convention, and then 38 states must approve whatever amendments the convention proposes.

Opponents fear a runaway convention, but it’s unlikely one will even occur. If one did, no amendment too radical could win agreement in 38 of these divided states of America. In fact, it’s hard to see how anything gets through the process.

Why bother, then? If the federal government won’t fix itself, the Constitution provides a way for the states to try. Perhaps if the number of participating states nears 34, Congress might be pressured to enact reforms.

Anyway, it’s done here. Now we’ll see how many other states pass their own resolutions.

THIRD PARTIES

While we’re on the subject of the Legislature, here’s an update on two stories we’ve been following.

First, the bill that would make it harder for third parties to get on the ballot easily passed the House Wednesday and heads to the governor’s desk.

Under current law, any party not winning 3 percent of the vote in the previous presidential or gubernatorial election must collect 10,000 signatures. Senate Bill 163 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, would increase the number to 3 percent of the votes in the previous gubernatorial election. In 2020, it would be almost 26,750 signatures, a high bar.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he has not thoroughly reviewed the bill and needs to discuss it with Garner. Even if he were to veto it, the Legislature could override with a simple majority. The bill passed the House 60-20 with no debate after earlier passing the Senate 27-7.

The Libertarian Party of Arkansas’ gubernatorial candidate won 2.9 percent in 2018. Asked if the party would sue the state, LPA Chairman Dr. Michael Pakko told me, “It’s difficult to see any other way forward.”

E-CIGARETTE TAXES

Another recent column discussed enacting e-cigarette taxes, which are not taxed any more than a pack of gum is, and increasing tobacco taxes. Use of e-cigarettes is skyrocketing among young people.

House Bill 1442 by Rep. Andy Davis, Little Rock, would create a tax of 10 cents per milliliter of e-liquid sold, and it would increase the excise tax on cigarette paper. It also would increase medical marijuana taxes from 4 percent to 6 percent.

The revenues would help the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute become a National Cancer Institute-designated center.

This would increase its access to federal funds, attract physicians and scientists, and give cancer patients access to treatments that currently require an out-of-state trip. Thirty-six states have an NCI-designated center.

The bill would increase taxes, which means it faces an uphill climb.

But the policy case would be strong. It would discourage young people’s use of harmful e-cigarettes while increasing cancer treatment opportunities. Politically, Davis and the Senate sponsor, Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, have some clout this session. And the Legislature’s 20 Republican women collectively have made achieving the NCI designation a top priority.

As with the constitutional convention and a possible lawsuit by the Libertarians over that third party bill, we’ll see.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.