Eleven members of the Jefferson County 4-H Youth Development Program were among the 800 participants in the 2019 Arkansas 4-H Day at the Capitol Feb. 12, according to a news release.

This biennial event allows youth to learn more about state government, interact with legislators and gain valuable life skills as part of on-going efforts in the national mission mandate of 4-H Citizenship, according to Pia Woods, 4-H Youth Development agent and staff chair for the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

“4-H Youth Development utilizes an informal experiential learning approach,” Woods said. “This approach includes a ‘Do. Reflect. Apply’ process that encourages youth to extend the learning experience beyond the activity itself and to really think about what they’ve done and learned and how the skills they’ve gained can be applied to other learning experiences and aspects of their lives.”

After returning to the Jefferson County Extension office from the Capitol, the members wrote thank-you cards to their legislators and the event coordinators. Before dismissal for the day, members wrote reflections on their Capitol Day experiences.

Zoe Walker is one of the youngest participants and a member of the Healthy Clovers 4-H Club.

“My day at the Capitol was fun,” Walker said. “I learned things that I did not know and met lots of new people. I met different 4-Hers. It was a great trip and I got to see people in the Senate.”

Morgan White is the County 4-H Teen Leader.

“My experience today was amazing,” White said. “I was able to learn a lot more than I did my first time going to the Capitol. Today I learned about the work the Attorney General does – which includes catching bad guys that are involved in identity theft and cyber-hacking. I really enjoyed visiting with two of our representatives that talked about work they were all doing to raise teacher pay at our schools. In the East Senate Gallery, I was able to watch the Senate in session and I loved how Sen. (Stephanie) Flowers had two of my classmates serving as pages for her, which goes to show that Pine Bluff students are great students and can serve as leaders too.”

To learn more about this program or other available 4-H Youth Development programming, contact pwoods@uaex.edu or visit www.uaex.edu.

