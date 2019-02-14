The South Logan County Chamber of Commerce won two awards at the Arkanas Festivals & Events Association’s 35th annual conference in Hot Springs.

Named the ALFiE (Arkansans Love Festivals & Events), the awards honor the best and brightest of Arkansas’s festivals and special events.

The Chamber sponsored 50th annual Arkansas Marathon won the silver award in the Sporting Event of the Year category. The winner of the category was the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout and finishing with the bronze was the Rumble on the River in Camden.

The October Daze design was selected as the bronze winner in the T-shirt/sweatshirt category of the marketing materials division.

Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Bugler said the design was created by Susan Mizell and Khilling Printing handled the printing of the winning entry.

Winning the category was a design by the Arkansas Cornbread Festival in Little Rock and the silver went to the Wings Over The Prairie Festival in Stuttgart.

The awards mark the second yer in a row the Chamber has won two ALFiE Awards. Last year both were related to the Arkansas Marathon, which won bronze for sporting event and gold for event souvenir for the event’s finisher’s medal.